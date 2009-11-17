Food Safety & Storage

How to Store Potatoes
Potatoes can be stored for a long period of time if they are stored correctly. Here's how to lengthen the shelf life of your spuds.

By Jeremy Glass

How to Tell If Eggs Are Bad
Eggs might just be nature's perfect food. But they don't last forever. Do you know how to tell if eggs are bad?

By Jeremy Glass

Use the 'Sterile Technique' to Safely Unpack Your Groceries
A Michigan physician's video about using a sterile surgical technique to unpack groceries at home during the coronavirus pandemic went viral. We talked to him and have more of his advice.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

Mushrooms: Wash 'em or Brush 'em Off?
Aaah, mushrooms – all those beautiful shapes and colors, textures and flavors. But what about the dirt and debris that always seem to come along? We find out whether it's best to wash them, brush them or just go au naturel with them.

By Tara Yarlagadda

HowStuffWorks Illustrated: Forgot to Defrost Your Turkey?
HowStuffWorks breaks down the fastest and safest method to defrost your turkey so you can get it in the oven and on the table.

Natural Spray Triples Shelf Life of Fruits and Vegetables
We discard shameful amounts of produce each year — but a new product could help us curb waste and feed more people.

By Jesslyn Shields

Keep These 5 Foods Out of the Fridge
Not everything is enhanced by being kept in your refrigerator. These five foods definitely do better outside it — here's why.

By Alia Hoyt

What's the Fastest Way to Thaw a Frozen Turkey?
What's the fastest way to thaw a frozen turkey on Thanksgiving? There are a few different methods to do it safely.

By Thorin Klosowski

How Restaurant Health Inspections Work
When your favorite restaurant ends up on the TV news with a C rating from the health inspector, does that mean you should never eat there again? Not so fast.

By Dave Roos

What is flash freezing?
What's that bagged mass in your freezer — and did you really want to eat 12 chicken breasts right now? Here's how to freeze food in serving-size portions.

By Alison Cooper

Eggs Are Expensive! Here's How to Freeze Them
Shell shocked by the price of eggs these days? So are we, but the good news is you can freeze them. We'll tell you how.

By Alison Cooper & Sarah Gleim

Why does salt prevent food from spoiling?
Salt has kept entire civilizations alive thanks to its ability to prevent foods from turning into bacteria-laden killers. It preserves food, too. What is it about salt that makes it so versatile?

By Laurie L. Dove

Food Storage
Food storage is important when it comes to keeping food fresh and safe. Read this article to learn how to store specific foods, such as coffee, and learn about the various food storage methods, such as freezing.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Food Safety
Food safety should be the number one priority in any kitchen. Learn everything from how to safely cook a turkey thoroughly, to how to use a slow cooker carefuly, to how to correctly hard boil an egg.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Food Safety Tips
If you're like most people, you probably don't think too much about the safety of your food. But considering the amount of bacteria found in raw meats and unwashed foods, everyone should be more mindful about food preparation habits in the kitchen. Check out these safety tips.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine

Food Storage Tips
With proper storage, food lasts longer and tastes better. Do you know how to store foods such as vinegar, sugar, berries and other perishable foods? Find out how to shop for and store a variety of foods for maximum freshness and flavor.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine

Food Temperature Questions
Food temperature is vital when cooking. Knowing what the temperature of the coals can help you determine how long it will take to cook your food. Learn how to check the temperature of charcoal and find links to various food temperature resources.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine

Chicken Safety
Since raw chicken can harbor harmful salmonella bacteria, it's important to know how to properly handle chicken in the kitchen. Learn chicken safety tips in this article, including how to purchase and store chicken confidently.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine