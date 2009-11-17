Food Safety & Storage
Food Safety & Storage deals with the proper ways of preparing and cooking dishes to safely keeping ingredients and leftovers fresh. Learn about food storage techniques and get safety tips to keep your kitchen safe, clean and organized.
Potatoes can be stored for a long period of time if they are stored correctly. Here's how to lengthen the shelf life of your spuds.
By Jeremy Glass
Eggs might just be nature's perfect food. But they don't last forever. Do you know how to tell if eggs are bad?
By Jeremy Glass
A Michigan physician's video about using a sterile surgical technique to unpack groceries at home during the coronavirus pandemic went viral. We talked to him and have more of his advice.
Aaah, mushrooms – all those beautiful shapes and colors, textures and flavors. But what about the dirt and debris that always seem to come along? We find out whether it's best to wash them, brush them or just go au naturel with them.
HowStuffWorks breaks down the fastest and safest method to defrost your turkey so you can get it in the oven and on the table.
We discard shameful amounts of produce each year — but a new product could help us curb waste and feed more people.
Not everything is enhanced by being kept in your refrigerator. These five foods definitely do better outside it — here's why.
By Alia Hoyt
What's the fastest way to thaw a frozen turkey on Thanksgiving? There are a few different methods to do it safely.
When your favorite restaurant ends up on the TV news with a C rating from the health inspector, does that mean you should never eat there again? Not so fast.
By Dave Roos
What's that bagged mass in your freezer — and did you really want to eat 12 chicken breasts right now? Here's how to freeze food in serving-size portions.
Shell shocked by the price of eggs these days? So are we, but the good news is you can freeze them. We'll tell you how.
By Alison Cooper & Sarah Gleim
Salt has kept entire civilizations alive thanks to its ability to prevent foods from turning into bacteria-laden killers. It preserves food, too. What is it about salt that makes it so versatile?
