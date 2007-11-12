Oven Questions

Q. When I bake cookies, cakes, or pies, they come out dry and sometimes burnt, even though I follow the recommended baking time and temperature in the recipe. Is there something wrong with my oven?

Q. When I bake cookies, cakes, or pies, they come out dry and sometimes burnt, even though I follow the recommended baking time and temperature in the recipe. Is there something wrong with my oven?

A. The key to successful baking and roasting is to cook food at the oven temperature stated in the recipe. Burnt crusts, low-volume cakes and dried-out foods may all be the result of oven temperatures different than those indicated by the reading on the oven control dial.

The best way to solve this problem is to purchase an oven thermometer. Available in several styles and price ranges, oven thermometers can be found in the gadget aisle of your local supermarket or at specialty gourmet shops. As a rule, mercury thermometers are generally more reliable than spring-type thermometers. Both types are heatproof and designed to stay in your oven at all times.

Advertisement

A simple way to test the oven temperature is to place the thermometer in a preheated oven. Wait about 15 minutes, then check the temperature on the thermometer through the window of your oven door.

If your oven door does not have a window, open the door and quickly check the temperature. If there is a difference between the reading on the control dial and the reading on the thermometer, adjust the control dial to compensate for this difference. Bake with confidence and have more control, knowing your oven temperature is correct.