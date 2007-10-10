Pasta Questions

Q. How do you cook rice so that it turns out dry and the grains are separated?

A. This pretty much depends on the type of rice you use. There are three commercial grades of rice -- long-, medium- and short-grain -- and the length of the rice kernel affects the texture of the rice when it's cooked. Medium- and short-grain rice have a high starch content, which makes the cooked rice moist and sticky; long-grain rice has less starch, so it cooks up dry and fluffy.

Each type of rice requires a different amount of liquid, so check the cooking directions on the package. For instance, brown rice -- which has been minimally processed -- and converted, or parboiled, rice take longer to cook than white rice and require more liquid (generally 2-1/2 to 3 cups of liquid to 1 cup of rice).

Another way to keep the grains separated is to add about a tablespoon of oil, butter, or margarine to the pot while cooking. This lubricates the individual grains and prevents them from adhering and clumping together.Another bit of advice: Don't stir rice while it's cooking because stirring also will make it stickier.

An easy way to make clump-free rice is to use the pilaf method: Heat 2 tablespoons of butter in a medium saucepan. Add 1 cup long-grain rice. Cook and stir the rice over medium heat for 4 to 5 minutes or until rice turns opaque. Add 2 cups boiling chicken broth or water and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cover and cook over low heat for 14 minutes or until rice is tender and water has been absorbed.

Q. What is the difference between fresh and dry pasta?

Pasta is classified as either dry or fresh. Dry is the traditional kind sold in a box in the supermarket, while fresh means that it hasn't been dried before packaging.

Fresh pasta is generally limited to long goods-spaghetti, linguine, fettuccine-or filled pastas, such as ravioli and tortellini. The dough is made by combining all-purpose wheat flour, whole eggs, sometimes oil for easier handling, and salt for flavoring. It is blended, kneaded, and then rolled out, either by hand or machine. It is then cut into desired widths.

Commercially made fresh pasta is sold in bulk in natural food markets, Italian markets, and in some regular supermarkets. Packaged fresh pasta is sold in most supermarkets. Fresh bulk pasta is highly perishable and should be used within four or five days. Packaged fresh pastas last longer, since most contain preservatives. Fresh pasta can be double-wrapped and frozen for up to four months, but don't thaw it before cooking; it should go directly from the freezer into the boiling water.

"Specialty" fresh pastas also are available. These have vegetables, herbs, and seasonings added. For instance, spinach lends a green color; carrots, an orange color; beets or tomatoes, a red color; and squid ink, a black color. Common herb and seasoning additions include basil, black pepper, garlic, and lemon.

Fresh pasta doesn't require a long cooking time; most require only a minute or two in rapidly boiling water, so in addition to their fresh appeal, they also get a meal on the table fast.