Seasoning Basics

SGAPhoto / Getty Images

Herbs are the leaves of various plants. They are available fresh, dried, or ground. Spices are the seeds, buds, fruits, flowers, bark, and roots of plants. Spices are much more pungent than herbs. In some cases, a plant produces both a spice and an herb. Other seasonings are made from a mix of spices, such as chili powder, or a mix of herbs, such as bouquet garni.

Herbs and spices should be stored in airtight containers in a cool cupboard. Most ground spices store well for about a year, twice as long as ground or dried herbs, which only have a shelf life of about six months.