What Does Scant Mean?

Q. When a recipe calls for a scant cup or scant teaspoon, what does that mean?

Q. When a recipe calls for a scant cup or scant teaspoon, what does that mean?

A. The term "scant" is used occasionally in recipes and cookbooks.

Scant means "just barely." In cooking, scant refers to an amount that's just barely reaching; in other words, not packed.

Advertisement

When a recipe calls for a scant cup or scant teaspoon of something, don't fill the measuring cup or spoon to the top. Instead, use slightly less than the required amount.

If you are still unsure about the correct amount, you might need to test your recipe once or twice before you get the amounts just right.

When testing, be sure to start with small amounts and gradually increase the measurement each time you test the recipe.

Advertisement

Originally Published: Nov 26, 2007