If at First You Don't Succeed, Try Tripe Again

Tripe has a chewy texture and mild flavor that lends itself to more ways of being served than you might think. Pretty much any culture that raises ruminants for food also has a way of preparing tripe. It prevents food waste using every bit of an animal; it's inexpensive to buy if you don't raise the animals yourself; and it happens to be a good source of vitamin B-12, selenium and zinc.

In the U.K., tripe is often boiled in milk along with onions, which sounds incredibly British. The Scots use it in their national dish, haggis, which is similar to the blood sausage made in Iceland known as slátur (yup, it means "slaughter").

It's also used in French andouille sausage, but not in Louisiana andouille, which is just pork sausage. In Florence, Italy, a panino al lampredotto is a tripe sandwich made using the fourth stomach. It's often sold on the street the same way you can buy hot dogs in many American cities. Doesn't sound so unusual when you put it that way.

The tripe sausage tradition was carried to South America from the Catalonia region of Spain and southwest France in the form of butifarra (sometimes spelled botiffara), another type of blood sausage. In the Caribbean, tripe is known as mondogo, and it stars in a stew of the same name.

The most familiar tripe in North America might be Mexican pancita de res or menudo, which is honeycomb tripe used in a spicy stew that's supposed to cure even your deadliest hangover. But note that tripas in Mexico means small intestines, not stomach lining, so if you're buying a package of uncooked tripe at a mercado, check the label.

The Vietnamese are also fond of bible tripe. It's very common in pho, and you'll see it on the menu as the word sach. It's usually included in pho with other similarly gelatinous meats, like tendon.

Now That's a Bag of Tripe The English word tripe has been around since at least the early 1300s, when it made its first appearance in print. It came from Old French, where the word was, well, tripe and it meant entrails. But that's not all it means! In English tripe also means "worthless rubbish." The Oxford English Dictionary also says the phrase "bag of tripe" can be applied to a person and gives this colorful and inspiring example from 1822: "Any great, bloated, squeaking, bag of tripe." That should add some flair to the Twitter feed.