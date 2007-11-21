" " Chili peppers vary in size and spiciness. See more pictures of vegetables. Artville

Q. How many different types of chili pepper are out there and how can I tell which one are hot and which are mild?

A. There are over 100 varieties of chili peppers in Mexico alone, each with its own distinct flavor. In general, the smaller the chili, the hotter the taste -- although this is not a guarantee.

Here are a few of the most common types of chili peppers:­

­Anah­eim pe­ppers: light green, 4 to 6 in. long and 11/2 in. wide, mild with a slight bite

Jalapeño peppers: small and dark green, 2 to 3 in. long and 3/4 in. wide, hot to very hot

Poblano peppers: very dark green, large and triangular-shaped, 31/2 to 5 in. long, mild to quite hot

Serrano peppers: very small, medium-green or red, very hot

