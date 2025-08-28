10 Types of Potatoes for Mashing, Frying, Roasting, and More

By: Elena Tralwyn  |  Aug 28, 2025
potatoes
So many possibilities from this humble handful. Kitreel / Shutterstock

Potatoes are like the Swiss Army knife of the kitchen. Whether you're crafting a buttery mash or frying up hash browns, knowing your spuds is key.

The many different types of potatoes vary wildly in texture, color, and flavor, which is why choosing the right one makes or breaks your side dish.

Advertisement

Every potato falls into one of three broad categories: starchy, waxy, or all-purpose. That texture tells you everything you need to know about what they’ll do in a hot oven or boiling pot. Let’s sink our teeth into the details.

Contents
  1. Russet Potatoes
  2. Yukon Gold Potatoes
  3. Red Potatoes
  4. Fingerling Potatoes
  5. Purple Potatoes
  6. White Potatoes
  7. Sweet Potatoes
  8. New Potatoes
  9. German Butterball
  10. Blue Potatoes

1. Russet Potatoes

Russet Potatoes
Russet potatoes. Sheila Fitzgerald / Shutterstock

Also known as Idaho potatoes, these are your classic baked potato stars. They soak up butter like a sponge and fall apart when boiled—ideal for baking or deep frying.

With a rough brown skin, white flesh, and a high starch content, they’re built for a light and airy texture. Think fluffy mashed potatoes and crispy french fries.

Advertisement

2. Yukon Gold Potatoes

Yukon Gold potatoes
Yukon Gold potatoes. Pi-Lens / Shutterstock

This all-purpose potato has a yellow flesh and buttery flavor that works in just about any dish. Their slightly waxy but moist texture means they hold their shape for potato salad and pan fry to a crisp and golden brown finish. They make creamy mashed potatoes too.

Advertisement

3. Red Potatoes

Red potatoes
Red potatoes. Alexlukin / Shutterstock

Small and round with red skinned exteriors and a waxy texture, these potatoes hold their own in boiling water. Their firm flesh keeps them intact in potato salad. Try them roasted in olive oil for an easy side dish.

Advertisement

4. Fingerling Potatoes

Fingerling potatoes
Fingerling potatoes. Elena Veselova / Shutterstock

These oval-shaped, knobby-skinned potatoes come in varieties like French Fingerling and Russian Banana. They’re small, dense, and perfect for roasting. Their nutty flavor and firm bite shine when pan-fried or tossed with herbs—a go-to for golden brown, skin-on dishes.

Advertisement

5. Purple Potatoes

Purple potatoes
Purple potatoes. sweet marshmallow / Shutterstock

Eye-catching and full of antioxidants, purple varieties like Purple Majesty have deep purple or dark purple skin and sometimes purple flesh too. They’re slightly waxy and mildly sweet, holding their shape in potato salad and roasting well. Their earthy flavor adds a twist to traditional recipes.

Advertisement

6. White Potatoes

Think of these as the middle ground. They have a thin skin, white flesh, and medium starch content. Great for boiling, mashing, or pan frying, they can do a little bit of everything. Their mild flavor plays well in nearly any setting.

Advertisement

7. Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes
Sweet potatoes. Mironov Vladimir / Shutterstock

Technically not true potatoes but still root vegetables, sweet potatoes bring a slightly sweet, moist texture to the table. They’re rich in nutrients and turn crisp and golden brown when roasted. Great for fried potatoes, mashes, or baking.

Advertisement

8. New Potatoes

New Potatoes
New potatoes. Afanasieva / Shutterstock

These are immature potatoes harvested early, often red- or white-skinned. They’re waxy potatoes—especially good for boiling or roasting whole. Expect a creamy interior rather than a fluffy texture, and a thin skin that doesn’t need peeling.

Advertisement

9. German Butterball

German Butterball potatoes
German Butterball potatoes. Julia Mikhaylova / Shutterstock

A less common heirloom variety, this golden flesh tuber has a buttery flavor and creamy interior. Ideal for roasting or mashing, it’s one of the tastiest potato varieties you’ve never tried. It works well in nearly any recipe.

Advertisement

10. Blue Potatoes

Blue potatoes
Blue potatoes. Dani Vincek / Shutterstock

Another colorful cousin, blue potatoes have purple skin and sometimes purple flesh. Like purples, they’re full of antioxidants and bring a firm flesh and mild flavor to the table. Roast or boil them to retain their unique color.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...