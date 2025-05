" " So you want to cook squash. Ekaterina Vasileva-Bagler / Getty Images

Squash comes in a dazzling array of shapes, colors and flavors. With over 100 known varieties, it's easy to get lost in the produce aisle or farmer's market. If you're looking to understand the types of squash, you're in the right place.

From the sturdy winter squash that powers soups and casseroles to the delicate summer squash that shines in stir fries and pasta sauce squash is a kitchen MVP. Let's take a tour through some of the most popular squash varieties you'll encounter.