Wasted Bread Is Being Brewed Into Craft Beer

Why so much bread — and food for that matter — goes to waste is a troubling matter that has raised the concern of countries around the world. The United Nations has set a goal to cut food waste in half by 2030. This past May, Feedback published a report with funding from the Rockefeller Foundation that looked into the problems of food waste in the produce industry, with a focus on the supply chains in Peru, Senegal, South Africa, the U.K. and parts of Europe.

The report found that a concentration of power allows supermarkets "to dictate the terms and conditions by which food is grown, harvested, and transported." Supermarkets demand that produce look a certain way, forcing suppliers to throw out perfectly good produce. Because the cost falls on the supplier, supermarkets are not incentivized to help reduce waste.

Bakeries are also not incentivized to reduce waste, but for different reasons. Wheat is heavily subsidized and so flour is cheap. Bakeries can afford to bake extra to meet unexpected demands and ensure that shelves are always full.

"No one wants to buy the last loaf of bread," says Holtzman.

At the end of the day, unsold bread can go to any of three places: to a charity to feed people, to a farm to feed livestock or to a landfill.

"It's fundamentally important to us that we're not taking bread that could feed humans," says Holtzman.

But there is so much excess bread, that charities often have to turn down what bakeries have to offer. In New York, Holtzman works with Bread Alone, an organic, family-owned bakery headquartered in Lake Katrine, New York, that donates any surplus they don't give to charities or farms. Anyone living in New York can buy Toast Ale at Whole Foods and through Food Kick, an online grocery delivery service. Toast also has expanded to Iceland and South Africa.

But you don't even have live in any of these places to drink Toast Ale. You can brew it yourself. The company publishes a home brew recipe online for anyone wanting to tackle it on a hyperlocal level.

"We've open-sourced our recipe so that people can home brew our beer," says Wilson. "We're not precious about that."

Toast Ale's primary goal is to get the message out.

"Ultimately success will be when there's no more food waste, when there's no more bread going to waste," says Wilson. "If we can shut the brewery up one day and say 'mission accomplished,' that would be a wonderful, wonderful day."

Now That's Interesting In the United States, each person wastes on average about 20 pounds (9 kilograms) of food per month. Overall, about 133 billion pounds (60 billion kilograms) of food is wasted every year and is the single largest component of landfills. In the fall of 2016, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) formed U.S. Food Waste Challenge to reduce food waste by 50 percent by 2030.