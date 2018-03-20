So That's Where Baby Veggies Come From!

Yes, we are enamored of tiny vegetables, but then we have a long history of fascination with things of diminutive scale. From Egyptian tombs to modern miniacs — people who make, collect or appreciate tiny versions of everyday objects — we have a long history of fascination with things of diminutive scale.

There's evidence dating back to the third millennium B.C.E. of Egyptian tombs outfitted with dinky models of livestock, boats and furniture in an effort to ensure a comfy afterlife. By the 1400s, miniature portraits had become all the rage, with painters like Jean Fouquet creating images only 7.5 centimeters, or just under 3 inches, wide. And in the 1600s, German dollhouses complete with pots and pans became popular as informative playthings, an idea that bloomed in the 1700s as wealthy English families commissioned itty-bitty replicas of their homes outfitted with family heirlooms.

Somewhere along the way, our fascination with things in miniature, from goats and owls to tiny houses, came to include itsy-bitsy vegetables, too. Baby carrots, little ears of corn, infantilized squash and micro greens are commonplace today, from fresh produce and frozen meals to take-out and fancy restaurant fare.

So why do we love baby vegetables? "In terms of our psycho-emotional relationship to tiny things, I think it relates to the way you feel when you're in a cathedral," said Merry White, a Boston University anthropologist, in an interview with New York magazine. "The enormity and intricate detail of the space are awe-inspiring, and humans can experience a flipped version of that awe when looking at meticulously reproduced tiny things. That something can be that small is a wonder."