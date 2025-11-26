Where Do Potatoes Originate From? Not Ireland

" " Betcha didn't know there were so many different types of potatoesâand this doesn't even scratch the surface. Curioso.Photography / Shutterstock

Where do potatoes originate from? The question takes us back thousands of years to the high plains of South America.

Long before the humble spud became one of the world’s most important food crops, wild potato plants were thriving near Lake Titicaca in modern-day Peru and Bolivia. These early potato crops would go on to shape global cuisine and agriculture.