Water Is Free. Why Do Americans Spend Billions on the Bottled Stuff?

So, the health halo that has graced bottled water since ancient times largely explains our spending habits — even when what we're buying is simply filtered tap water, such as PepsiCo's Aquafina and Coca-Cola's Dasani. (Taste, as it turns out, isn't a factor.)

These ad campaigns around health, purity and youth work so well because they appeal to our desire for immortality. Researchers at the University of Waterloo conducted a study in 2018 that tested this "terror management theory" — the idea that thinking and behavior is driven by our fear of death — to explain why we're willing to spend money on water when we could just turn on the tap and get it much cheaper. Their results found that a fear of dying does play a role in why people buy bottled water, even though they know it may not be better for them or good for the planet.

"Bottled water advertisements play on our greatest fears in two important ways," Stephanie Cote, one of the researchers on the study, said in a statement. "Our mortality fears make us want to avoid risks and, for many people, bottled water seems safer somehow, purer or controlled."

The other psychological — and real — aspect that drives people to spend money on bottled water is the continued lack of trust in government to provide clean, safe drinking water and maintain water systems. Consider that people of Flint, Michigan have relied on bottled water through the contamination crisis that's lasted years there, as have First Nations people in Canada, where water to reserves has been under drinking advisories since January 2016.

" " Donations of bottled water poured in before a game between the Flint Firebirds and the Windsor Spitfires on Jan. 21, 2016 at the request of the Windsor Spitfires organization to help with the Flint Michigan water crisis. Dennis Pajot/Getty Images

Attempts by the Trump administration to repeal the federal Clean Water Rule, and the protest raised by advocates and communities only further erode trust. Failure to provide clean water to communities of poor people and people of color, and the resulting distrust create a lasting habit of purchasing bottled water.

"The use of bottled water in emergency situations is a perfectly good idea, but the challenge is rebuilding public trust after such emergencies so that private bottled water use can then be eliminated," Dr. Peter H. Gleick, president-emeritus and chief scientist at the Pacific Institute for Studies in Development, Environment and Security, said in an email interview. "Bottled water should never be a permanent solution to providing safe, affordable, reliable drinking water for people." Gleick is also the author of "Bottled and Sold: The Story Behind Our Obsession with Water."

And, considering the environmental costs of bottled water, a mass switch would help the planet. Campaigns that give people reusable bottles, laws that ban single use bottles and the new incarnation of drinking fountains as bottle refilling stations, show promise — but the messages to change our habits need to match the power of those that drive sales of bottled water.

"The other challenge, of course, is that private bottled water companies have large budgets for advertising their 'product,' while municipal water agencies do not," Gleick said. "This imbalance has produced a situation where it is easy to lose trust in a municipal water system and hard to regain it, even when the vast majority of our water systems are safe, and far, far cheaper than bottled water. And in places around the world where safe tap water isn't available, the answer is to make it available, not to give up and rely on costly, private bottled water."

Now That's Crazy As much bottled water as Americans drink, we waste far more. According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, there are about 240,000 water main breaks every year in the United States, spilling more than 2 trillion gallons of treated drinking water — 145 times the amount of bottled water we drink annually. A $1 trillion fix would maintain and expand public water service for the next 25 years.