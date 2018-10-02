"The good thing is, you can teach your own taste buds or your family's to appreciate a lower sugar yogurt," Stefanski says.

"Check out how much added sugar your favorite yogurt has and consider taking a step down. Sometimes lowering the added sugar you're currently getting in a yogurt can be as simple as picking a different flavor," she says. "If you're choosing a yogurt with a fruit on the bottom, it's likely to have a fairly high amount of added sugar. When you add your own fruit, you get more fruit and less sugar for the same number of calories. And you'll be fuller after eating the whole fruit as a bonus."

If you decide to buy plain yogurt and add natural sweeteners, you'll still want to be mindful of what you're adding. Honey and maple syrup, for instance, are tasty and natural sweeteners, but they actually have more sugar per teaspoon than table sugar. If you really want to add honey, only do it before a workout so you can benefit from the fuel the it can provide.

To help children break the habit of eating those sugary yogurts, try a step-by-step approach. "One way to shift young children or yourself over to a lower sugar yogurt is to begin mixing plain yogurt into your favorite option," Stefanski suggests. "Start with as little as a tablespoon and gradually increase the amount of plain yogurt to help their taste buds adjust."

And, if you are a yogurt fan, keep in mind it still does have health benefits. Go for plain Greek-style yogurt, or natural yogurt, both of which had lower amounts of sugar than others. "Yogurt remains a great way to add calcium and beneficial bacteria to our diets. Luckily, we have so many choices to pick from that everyone can find a yogurt that fits their sugar concerns, level of activity and taste preferences," Stefanski says.

Now That's Empowering Twentieth-century "Popeye" cartoons made us think of spinach as the wonder food that gave the sailor his strength. For Genghis Khan's army, the strength-giving food was yogurt. The founder of the Mongol Empire made sure his troops ate yogurt, as he believed it instilled bravery.

Originally Published: Oct 2, 2018