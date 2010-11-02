10 Things You Can Do to Help the Hungry

" " Katie Lee Joel, left, hands fresh produce to West Harlem resident Dorothy White, right, at the Food Bank For New York City's Community Kitchen. PRNewsFoto /The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, Stuart Ramson

According to census statistics compiled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for 2008, 49 million Americans struggled to put food on the table. Although two-thirds managed to find help through government programs, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or from local or regional soup kitchens, one-third went to bed hungry. Of those, more than half a million were households with children.

In a tight economy, everyone suffers. Because people are making less and worrying more, they give less. At a time when more people need help, many local and regional philanthropic resources are scrambling. Every contribution helps, and there are lots of ways to make a difference. These 10 suggestions will feed hungry children and families either directly or through small changes that help conserve resources or use them more productively.