5 Sodium Myths Debunked

One out of three American adults has high blood pressure (hypertension). While it's a treatable and reversible condition, it remains a silent killer -- according to the American Heart Association, more than 56,000 Americans died from hypertension in 2006, and the numbers grow significantly higher when we talk about deaths from diseases linked to high blood pressure, including heart disease, stroke and kidney disease.
While you may try cutting back on how much salt you eat to lower your risk of developing high blood pressure, it's not always that easy. Myths about salt and sodium abound. For instance, do you think salt and sodium are the same thing? Let's find out.
