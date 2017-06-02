5 Things You Didn't Know About Doughnuts

It all started in the 1950s when police officers started to get cars and needed somewhere to park and do paperwork during the night beats. Doughnut shops had started to proliferate at the same time and were often open at 3 or 4 a.m. to get ready for the morning rush. The shops provided a place to stop and an energy-boosting snack with lots of carbs and sugar. Furthermore, doughnut shops liked to have cops around for protection. In the book "Donut: History, Recipes, and Lore from Boston to Berlin," the former mayor and police chief of Philadelphia, Frank Rizzo, said, "When I was a cop — even though I had breakfast at home — there was nothing I liked better than a big thick doughnut and a cup of coffee. You got out there, walked around, rolled in the streets with the criminals [and burned] the calories off." William Rosenberg, who founded Dunkin' Donuts, had an explicit policy that his restaurants should be "hospitable" to the police, as it kept the crime rate at their stores "very low."

" " The TV show "Superior Donuts" plays into the cops in the doughnut shop cliche in this scene. Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Now That's Hot Krispy Kreme has been around since 1937 but didn't have a retail store until relatively late, in 1989. The "Hot Doughnuts Now" light (which lets customers know when a warm batch of doughnuts is ready) was turned on in 1992.

Originally Published: Jun 2, 2017