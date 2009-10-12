10 Tips for Making Perfect Cupcakes

Cookies, pies and cakes are delicious, but everyone knows that cupcakes are the perfect party treat. Not too big and not too small, cupcakes are a delightfully versatile dessert that can be served on paper plates at a picnic or presented in an elegant, statuesque tower at a wedding or other formal celebration. They also run the gamut in flavor, ranging from plain yellow with chocolate frosting to key lime with meringue. No matter what size, taste or toppings you favor, there's a cupcake recipe (or 20) bound to satisfy every taste bud. Before tying on the apron, however, take note of the 10 tips we've put together to help aspiring chefs produce perfect cupcakes.
