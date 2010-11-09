5 Tips for Cutting Tomatoes

" " Beautifully cut tomatoes start with a beautiful whole fruit. Digital Vision/ Thinkstock

It's tough (and kind of pointless) to cut a bad tomato well.

Any job worth doing is worth doing with a nice piece of produce, so begin your sauce, garnish, pico de gallo or burger topper by choosing carefully.

Contrary to popular belief, color is not the best way to pick a tomato. Yes, you want one in a deep hue, but there are other factors to consider. A good tomato is free of bruises and dark spots; it feels heavy and firm but still tender, and it smells like a tomato. If it doesn't, it's not ripe enough.

Tip No. 2: With the right fruit in hand, reach for the right tool.