5 Tips for Cutting Tomatoes

The tomato is perhaps the most useful fruit-mistaken-for-vegetable in our culinary arsenal. You'll find it in Indian masala sauce, South African bredie, Italian marinara and the good-old U.S. house salad. Unfortunately, you'll also find it in many a trash can after a poor cutting job turns it to mush.
It doesn't take much talent to cut a tomato well, but it does take some care. Here, five tips to help you turn a beautiful tomato into a slice, a chunk or a perfect, tiny square you can be proud of.
Cutting a great tomato begins with, yes, a great tomato.
Tip No. 1: Choose wisely.