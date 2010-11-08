10 Pretty Ways to Use Tomatoes as Garnish

This savory garnish is an upscale (and far more healthful) version of fried tomatoes, but with the same wholesome appeal. Imagine a warm, garden-chic version of a traditional apple crisp and you'll get the gist of this dish. In addition to three cups of cherry tomatoes, you'll need a couple of slices of whole wheat bread, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and fresh Italian parsley and thyme.

Begin by halving the cherry tomatoes. Then in a food processor, crumb the bread with three tablespoons each of shredded Parmesan and parsley. Add a teaspoon of thyme and two cloves minced garlic. Drizzle the mixture with about a tablespoon of olive oil, add salt and pepper. Now, for the magic: Place half the tomatoes in the bottom of an 8-inch square baking dish, top them with the crumb mixture, then the remaining tomatoes, and bake at 400 degrees for about 20 minutes. Warm, savory and colorful, this garnish will add instant appeal.