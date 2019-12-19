Balut Is the Asian Street Food You Gotta Eat to Believe

It all starts with the Chinese. Balut was first introduced to the Philippines in 1885 where it quickly became a cheap and easy snack for laborers. From there Filipino immigrants took this fertilized duck egg with them wherever they emigrated, and it caught on in countries like Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and Thailand.

In the Philippines balut is everywhere. It's often eaten as a late-night snack. Street food vendors hawking the stuff open as the sun goes down, and it's common to hear them shouting out "baluuut" to those walking by.

Advertisement

" " In the Philippines, balut is a common late-night snack, and it's enjoyed with a pinch of salt and splash of vinegar. ChadEdward /Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

With such an unusual dish comes a fair amount of controversy. For example, those who practice Islam are forbidden from eating a fertilized duck egg as it "comes under the heading of eating maytah (something that has died without being slaughtered properly)." Additionally, in countries like Canada, balut is considered a health risk, as "incubators are conducive to the potential growth of salmonella," though the same thing can be said about eating cookie dough or even eggs Benedict.

However, like most controversial foods, the stigma surrounding balut is one that should be taken with a grain of salt.

"I mean the dish can be daunting to try," says food and travel host and journalist Kristie Hang via email. She's a self-described balut fan who's eaten the fertilized duck egg at home and on the side of the road in various places all over Asia. "But every culture has their own so-called 'weird' dish that is an acquired taste for many. Scots have haggis, Swedes have surströmming, the Chinese have durian, Taiwanese have stinky tofu and Japanese have natto."