What's the Difference Between Basmati and Jasmine Rice?

Although basmati rice is now grown in many locations around the world, including the U.S., it originated in the Himalayan foothills of northern India. In fact, up to 70 percent of the world's supply of basmati rice is grown in India. There are 34 different types of basmati rice grown there alone. Given its location of origin, it's not surprising that basmati is a staple of Indian and Mediterranean cooking, although USA Rice points out that it can be used in any recipe calling for long-grain rice.

" " Hyderabadi biryani prepared with basmati rice. Sanjay Borra/Getty Images

As with most products, there's a range of basmati rice available for purchase. The highest-quality versions come in cloth packaging, rather than plastic. In addition, the "extra-long-grain" types are considered superior. The grains should also be slightly golden in hue, rather than gray or white. Really good basmati rice is also aged, sometimes for up to several years.

Basmati rice can be used in any recipe that calls for long-grain rice, but it's a critical component of Indian dishes like curries, stews and biryani. The rice is also easy to cook. You'll want to follow the directions on the rice package but here's some general information:

Put water in a saucepan (Tumbers recommends 1.5 cups of water for every cup of rice).

Add 1 tsp. salt to the water.

Bring water to a boil and add the rice. ("Many people soak the rice for a half-hour before cooking to make it softer and fluffier," Tumbers notes. However, this is not required.)

Cover and turn the heat to low.

Let rice simmer for about 15 minutes.

Remove from heat and let the rice rest for five minutes to encourage its trademark fluffy texture.

Tips: According to Indian food expert Sukhi Singh, the rice should only be stirred once at the beginning of cooking. Too much stirring will make it stick together.