Bread and Grains Facts
Breads & Grains should be the biggest part of your daily diet according to the new USDA food pyramid. Learn why breads and grains are so important and how they work.
Learn More
Grits and polenta are both made from corn, but usually different varieties: dent corn and flint corn. What else makes these two dishes unique?
By Muriel Vega
They're two popular types of long-grain rice, both with roots in Asia. But what makes them different from each other?
By Alia Hoyt
Congee is simple comfort food at its best. This rice dish dates all the way back to ancient China, but its roots aren't based solely in Chinese food. Have you tried it?
If you do this tonight, you'll be all set tomorrow morning with a healthy and delicious breakfast.
You know both names but do you know how they're different?
During the winter, many Americans love a nice hot bowl of oatmeal. But people around the world eat porridge at different times of the day and in different ways. Here's how to make a perfect pot of porridge.
By Alia Hoyt
If Subway's bread is legally not bread, then what in the heck is it?
By Jeremy Glass
Farro is a grain you may not be familiar with, but it's been around a long time, it's incredibly versatile and it's oh so good for you, so what's not to like?
By Jeremy Glass
Sprouted grain breads, like Ezekiel bread, are all the rage. But where did that name come from? And are they really better than other breads?
By Alia Hoyt
Did you know that sourdough starter has to be constantly fed?
That loaf of bread could help to reduce the overall cost of space travel. Really.
Many diet and health trends today focus on wheat — how much, how little, what kind. Are there really differences between different types of wheat? Gluten, protein — what does it all mean?
By Bambi Turner
These healthy grains can bring new flavors to your plate while providing healthy, whole grain goodness.
Wheat takes the heat for gut problems, painful joints — even cancer. Has human intervention transformed modern crops into harmful fake food?
A few years ago, hardly anyone could pronounce this product correctly. Now, it's a well-known nutritional superstar, available in almost any supermarket and a common substitute for rice. Why is quinoa so hot?
By Alia Hoyt
Unleavened breads have been around longer than most other foods on the market today, but people don't pay much attention. You may be surprised to learn that many breads you eat are unleavened.
By Sara Elliott
It's hard to beat a loaf of freshly baked bread; the aromas that fill your house, the steam rising off the right-out-of-the-oven loaf. Here are some easy recipes to get that yummy goodness from scratch, without the machine.
In the 1,400 years since the pretzel was invented, bakers have come up with a wide variety of shapes and flavors. These fun facts show how adaptable and versatile this twisted snack truly is.
By Jeremy Glass
Masa harina is a type of traditional flour used in Mexican cooking to make tortillas, tamales, and other dishes. Read this article to learn more about this versatile flour.
Rice, the staple of most Asian cuisine, is one of the oldest cultivated grains in the world. Read this article for answers to common rice questions. Learn about the different types of rice and get tips for cooking rice perfectly every time.
Triscuits are a delicious treat and an American cultural phenomenon. In this article, we'll show you behind the scenes from the idea to the production process of this tasty snack food.
Popcorn certainly is unique, but have you ever wondered how it actually works? Check out this article to learn what makes popcorn pop and more.