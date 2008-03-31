Bread and Grains Facts

Breads & Grains should be the biggest part of your daily diet according to the new USDA food pyramid. Learn why breads and grains are so important and how they work.

What's the Difference Between Grits and Polenta?
Grits and polenta are both made from corn, but usually different varieties: dent corn and flint corn. What else makes these two dishes unique?

By Muriel Vega

What's the Difference Between Basmati and Jasmine Rice?
They're two popular types of long-grain rice, both with roots in Asia. But what makes them different from each other?

By Alia Hoyt

Congee Is the Food Equivalent of a Warm, Heated Gravity Blanket
Congee is simple comfort food at its best. This rice dish dates all the way back to ancient China, but its roots aren't based solely in Chinese food. Have you tried it?

By Katy Spratte Joyce

Wake Up to Overnight Oats With These 10 Flavor Combos
If you do this tonight, you'll be all set tomorrow morning with a healthy and delicious breakfast.

By Sharise Cunningham

What's the Difference Between Steel-cut and Rolled Oats?
You know both names but do you know how they're different?

By Sharise Cunningham

The Particulars of a Perfect Porridge
During the winter, many Americans love a nice hot bowl of oatmeal. But people around the world eat porridge at different times of the day and in different ways. Here's how to make a perfect pot of porridge.

By Alia Hoyt

Irish Supreme Court Says Subway's Bread, Well, Isn't
If Subway's bread is legally not bread, then what in the heck is it?

By Jeremy Glass

Farro Is an Ancient Grain Having a Modern Revival
Farro is a grain you may not be familiar with, but it's been around a long time, it's incredibly versatile and it's oh so good for you, so what's not to like?

By Jeremy Glass

What's All the Buzz About Ezekiel Bread?
Sprouted grain breads, like Ezekiel bread, are all the rage. But where did that name come from? And are they really better than other breads?

By Alia Hoyt

You Can Never, Ever, Ever Stop Making Sourdough Bread
Did you know that sourdough starter has to be constantly fed?

By Stell Simonton

Carbon Foam From Burnt Bread Could Save Lots of Dough
That loaf of bread could help to reduce the overall cost of space travel. Really.

By Jonathan Strickland

Is American Wheat Different Than European Wheat?
Many diet and health trends today focus on wheat — how much, how little, what kind. Are there really differences between different types of wheat? Gluten, protein — what does it all mean?

By Bambi Turner

What are ancient grains?
These healthy grains can bring new flavors to your plate while providing healthy, whole grain goodness.

By Debbie Swanson

Is all of today's wheat technically artificial?
Wheat takes the heat for gut problems, painful joints — even cancer. Has human intervention transformed modern crops into harmful fake food?

By Alison Cooper

How Quinoa Works
A few years ago, hardly anyone could pronounce this product correctly. Now, it's a well-known nutritional superstar, available in almost any supermarket and a common substitute for rice. Why is quinoa so hot?

By Alia Hoyt

More than Matzo: 10 Other Yummy Unleavened Breads
Unleavened breads have been around longer than most other foods on the market today, but people don't pay much attention. You may be surprised to learn that many breads you eat are unleavened.

By Sara Elliott

10 Easy Bread Recipes
It's hard to beat a loaf of freshly baked bread; the aromas that fill your house, the steam rising off the right-out-of-the-oven loaf. Here are some easy recipes to get that yummy goodness from scratch, without the machine.

By Emilie Sennebogen

10 Totally Twisted Pretzel Facts
In the 1,400 years since the pretzel was invented, bakers have come up with a wide variety of shapes and flavors. These fun facts show how adaptable and versatile this twisted snack truly is.

By Jeremy Glass

What Is Masa Harina?
Masa harina is a type of traditional flour used in Mexican cooking to make tortillas, tamales, and other dishes. Read this article to learn more about this versatile flour.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine

Rice Questions
Rice, the staple of most Asian cuisine, is one of the oldest cultivated grains in the world. Read this article for answers to common rice questions. Learn about the different types of rice and get tips for cooking rice perfectly every time.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine

How Triscuits Work
Triscuits are a delicious treat and an American cultural phenomenon. In this article, we'll show you behind the scenes from the idea to the production process of this tasty snack food.

By Nancy S. Hughes

How does popcorn work?
Popcorn certainly is unique, but have you ever wondered how it actually works? Check out this article to learn what makes popcorn pop and more.