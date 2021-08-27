Chez Panisse Hits Rare Restaurant Milestone: 50 Years in the Biz

Despite some grumbling about tasteless tomatoes, restaurant diners and shoppers in the 1970s cared primarily about low prices and the availability of a variety of products regardless of season. Where food came from — and even what it tasted like — was less important.

In 1970, the food writer Mimi Sheraton commented, "You can't buy an unwaxed cucumber in this country ... we buy over-tenderized meat and frozen chicken ... food is marketed and grown for the purpose of appearances."

Advertisement

At that time, high-end dining was still defined, as it had been for 300 years, by France. There, basic products such as chickens from Bresse, oysters from Belon or saffron from Quercy were exemplary and sought-after. Elsewhere, imitators were more preoccupied with sauces, technique and fashion than with what actually went into their dishes.

Even if chefs wanted better raw ingredients, the industrialization of U.S. agriculture and livestock production made them difficult or impossible to find. "Dining at the Pavillon," a 1962 book about New York's Le Pavillon, quoted its notoriously arrogant owner, Henri Soulé, ruefully observing that he was unable to obtain things that the ordinary French shopper took for granted: young partridges, primeurs (early spring vegetables), Mediterranean fish like red mullet or rascasse, and properly aged cheeses. In the United States, alas, "Everything is fresh all year-round and is never quite fresh, if you see what I mean."

Waters firmly believed that a restaurant could be no better than the ingredients it had to work with. But she struggled to find high-quality foods. Produce was the hardest, and her attempts to create a farm run by the restaurant failed. Besides a few Chinese and Japanese markets, the restaurant had to depend on urban gardeners and foragers who knew where to find wild mushrooms and watercress. In 1989, Waters still found it challenging to obtain good butter, olives or prosciutto.

Chez Panisse's menus were carefully faithful to French models in its early years. Then, between 1977 and 1983, the restaurant gradually shifted to what would become its focus: "California" or "New American" cuisine. Beef bourguignon and duck with olives were out; spicy crab pizza and warm goat cheese salad were in. As farmers and foragers realized there was a market for seasonal local products, they started producing for it, laying the foundation for today's farm-to-table movement.

" " The menu at Chez Panisse is limited and focuses on using only the best and freshest ingredients. Seen here is a plated dessert of bittersweet chocolate pave with caramel ice cream and candied walnuts. Liz Hafalia/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images