Chow Mein vs. Lo Mein: Comparing Chinese Noodle Dishes

Chow mein is a classic Chinese noodle dish that has found its way onto menus in Chinese cooking worldwide. It typically consists of cooked noodles tossed with a variety of ingredients, such as vegetables, meats and sometimes seafood. The name "chow mein" translates to "fried noodles."

Cooking Process

To prepare chow mein, you stir-fry the noodles, resulting in a dish with a slightly crispy texture. Then you toss the noodles in a hot wok with various vegetables, meats and a savory sauce, ensuring that each ingredient is infused with flavor.

Advertisement

Popular Variations

" " Chow mein noodles are often a bit thiner than lo mein noodles. LauriPatterson / Getty Images

There are various chow mein recipes, each offering its own unique blend of flavors and ingredients. Some variations include chicken chow mein, beef chow mein, shrimp chow mein or even vegetarian chow mein.

The key to a delicious chow mein lies not only in the quality of the ingredients but also in the chow mein sauce that lightly coats the noodles.