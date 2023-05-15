Kopi Luwak: The Expensive Coffee Cruelly Made of Civet Poop

" " Civet poop coffee beans for sale at an outdoor Kopi Luwak stall in Bali, Indonesia, in July 2022. BUI LE MANH HUNG/Shutterstock

Nothing says, "I'm rich, I'm extravagant and I like to put a little something strange in my mouth first thing in the morning," better than a steaming hot mug of "civet poop" coffee. Just know in advance of your next indulgent caffeine experience that a cup of $90- to $650-per-pound Kopi Luwak coffee is a slickly marketed, finely hyped fusion of what "cat" scat, combined with cruelty to small tropical mammals, tastes like.

Though often called a "civet cat," the shy Asian palm civet is a nocturnal, arboreal, mostly solitary forager and cat-like hunter that is actually more similar to a mongoose, weasel or ferret than a feline. Bottom line: By any name, its poop is worth a fortune in the niche world market of the "coffee-crazed" elite.

Considered among the top most expensive cups of joe in the world, the authentic, rare and wild-harvested examples of Kopi (Indonesian for "coffee") Luwak ("palm civet") coffee come from civets in Bali or other neighboring islands.

Wild civet poop, filled with coffee beans, collected from the Indonesian forest.