Coffee Questions

Q. Why do they call it a "coffee cake" when there's no coffee in it?

A. Although a few early coffee cake recipes actually called for coffee as an ingredient, the term "coffee cake" generally refers to a type of simple, usually unfrosted cake that is an accompaniment to coffee, rather than a cake that contains coffee.

Coffee cake is something you would serve at breakfast or at an informal occasion such as a gathering of friends over coffee, as opposed to a fancier, gooey, layered, filled, and frosted cake that would be served as a more formal dessert.

By the time coffee was introduced to Europe in the 1600s, Germans, Dutch, and Scandinavians were already known for their sweet breads, and the first coffee cakes were more like bread than cake, brimming with fruit, nuts, and spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg.

Immigrants from those countries brought their recipes for these bread-like cakes to America. Eventually, American coffee cake recipes evolved to include cream cheese, sour cream, chocolate, and other flavorings.

German women brought to America the concept of the kaffeeklatsch, a break in the day to meet for some coffee, a sweet, and a little gossip, says Evan Jones in American Food: The Gastronomic Story (Random House, 1992). But, Jones writes, the Scandinavians were probably more responsible than anyone else for instituting the idea of the American coffee break that featured sweets, since so many of their simple pastries were called coffee breads, coffee cakes, coffee rings, and so on.

Coffee cake recipes made their way into American cookbooks by the late 1800s; some even listed coffee as an ingredient. Today, coffee cakes rarely contain coffee. Most are simple, one-flavored cakes that feature fruit, spices,

or nuts, and feature a streusel or simple glaze topping, if any.

Streusel, by the way, is German for "sprinkle" or "strew" and refers to the popular crumbly topping of butter, flour, sugar, spices, and sometimes oats or nuts, that is sprinkled over coffee cake batter before it is baked.