What's the Difference Between Liquor and Liqueur?

" " Liquor and liqueur aren't the same, but they go well together, like in this white Russian cocktail consisting of vodka, coffee liqueur and cream. 5PH/Shutterstock

Whenever you run across the word "liqueur" in a recipe for a drink, it's tempting to think that the creator of the recipe is a very fancy person — or perhaps Canadian. Canadians do write "cheque" instead of "check," after all.

But it turns out there is indeed a difference between liquor and liqueur, aside from how they're spelled. Let's start with liquor.