What's the Difference Between Liquor and Liqueur?

Liqueurs, on the other hand, are liquors with other ingredients added. Producers almost always add sugar to liqueurs to make them sweeter, along with oils, herbs, florals or fruits. Liqueurs also tend to have lower alcohol contents, usually between 15 and 30 percent alcohol by volume or up to 60 proof.
Liqueurs come in many varieties and flavor profiles, and you've probably heard of many of them:
- Amaretto: almond flavor
- Kahlua: coffee flavor
- Grand Marnier and Cointreau: orange flavor
- Chambord: raspberry flavor
Some liqueurs, like Chartreuse, started out as medications. French monks created Chartreuse more than 400 years ago by to help its drinkers live longer. Jägermeister is another famous herbal liqueur that is intended to aid in digestion. Dosage definitely counts for best results.