King crab and snow crab are both delicious, but they have a lot of differences.

Eating crab may be heavenly, but ordering it is far from straightforward. Edible crab varieties come in different shapes, sizes, textures and flavors. And two of the most common varieties — snow crab and king crab — are hardly one and the same.

What's the difference between snow crab and king crab legs? And which crab tastes better? Like all things edible, it depends on each crab lover's taste buds. Here are the key differences between snow crab and king crab so you can choose wisely on your next seafood splurge.