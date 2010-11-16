Does low-sodium fast food exist?

If you've ever been on a diet or if you just try to eat healthily in general, you know how difficult it is to maintain your eating habits when you're out and about! Fast food restaurants have been mostly concerned about lowering calorie and fat levels in their food, but what about the sodium levels in their menu items?

Sodium is good for your body in small amounts, but it can be very harmful if you ingest too much. Normal amounts of sodium can be excreted through the kidneys, but if there's too much for the kidneys to process, it enters the bloodstream. This creates a higher blood volume and, in turn, puts intense pressure on the heart to pump blood faster through your blood vessels. This can lead to heart disease, kidney failure and diabetes, just to name a few health problems that result from excessive sodium.

The human body only needs about 500 milligrams of sodium to function properly, but the recommended intake of sodium is 1,500 milligrams if you have high blood pressure, kidney disease or diabetes. If you're a healthy adult, your sodium levels shouldn't exceed 2,300 milligrams per day. In general, it's best to limit your sodium intake by eating low-sodium foods. In order for a food to be categorized as low-sodium, it must contain 140 milligrams or fewer of sodium per serving.

When you're on the road or you've got just a short, 30-minute lunch break, fast food may be your only option for a meal. Or, you might treat your kids to fast food occasionally and want to share in the fun. But eating fast food doesn't have to totally derail your diet. It's possible to find low-sodium fast food -- you just need our tips and tricks!

