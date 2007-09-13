Favorite Pizza Toppings in 10 Countries

" " Pepperoni may be a popular pizza topping in the United States, but eel is a favorite in Japan.

Around the world, pizza toppings vary greatly, reflecting regional tastes, local foods, and cultural preferences. Take a look at some of the toppings that stack pizzas around the world.

1. India -- pickled ginger, minced mutton, and paneer (a form of cottage cheese)

2. Russia -- mockba (a combination of sardines, tuna, mackerel, salmon, and onions), red herring

3. Brazil -- green peas

4. Japan -- eel, squid, and Mayo Jaga (mayonnaise, potato, bacon)

5. France -- flambée (bacon, onion, fresh cream)

6. Pakistan -- curry

7. Australia -- shrimp, pineapple, barbecue sauce

8. Costa Rica -- coconut

9. Netherlands -- "Double Dutch" -- double meat, double cheese, double onion

10. United States -- pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, green pepper, onion, and extra cheese