Favorite Pizza Toppings in 10 Countries

Around the world, pizza toppings vary greatly, reflecting regional tastes, local foods, and cultural preferences. Take a look at some of the toppings that stack pizzas around the world.
1. India -- pickled ginger, minced mutton, and paneer (a form of cottage cheese)
2. Russia -- mockba (a combination of sardines, tuna, mackerel, salmon, and onions), red herring
3. Brazil -- green peas
4. Japan -- eel, squid, and Mayo Jaga (mayonnaise, potato, bacon)
5. France -- flambée (bacon, onion, fresh cream)
6. Pakistan -- curry
7. Australia -- shrimp, pineapple, barbecue sauce
8. Costa Rica -- coconut
9. Netherlands -- "Double Dutch" -- double meat, double cheese, double onion
10. United States -- pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, green pepper, onion, and extra cheese
