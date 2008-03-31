Courses and Dishes Recipes Channel

Courses & Dishes serve up the best appetizers, salads and main dishes for any appetite. And don't forget the drinks and desserts that complement every meal.

Want a Perfect Cuppa Joe? Roast Your Own Coffee Beans

Want a Perfect Cuppa Joe? Roast Your Own Coffee Beans

 5 Things You Didn't Know About Cocktails and Bartending

5 Things You Didn't Know About Cocktails and Bartending

 Ridiculous History: The Civil War's Worst Cup of Coffee

Ridiculous History: The Civil War's Worst Cup of Coffee

 It Wouldn't Be Tabasco Sauce Without the Red Stick

It Wouldn't Be Tabasco Sauce Without the Red Stick

 How Ketchup Works

How Ketchup Works

 Nanaimo Bars Are Canada's Super Sweet No-bake Treat

Nanaimo Bars Are Canada's Super Sweet No-bake Treat

 Thin Mints and More: The Girl Scout Cookie Quiz

Thin Mints and More: The Girl Scout Cookie Quiz

 How Cakes Work

How Cakes Work

 Is Wagyu Really Better Beef?

Is Wagyu Really Better Beef?

 Tendergroin, Cowboy Caviar: Just What Are Rocky Mountain Oysters?

Tendergroin, Cowboy Caviar: Just What Are Rocky Mountain Oysters?

 Pasta's Not Fattening — Really

Pasta's Not Fattening — Really

 5 Smooth Things You Didn't Know About Peanut Butter

5 Smooth Things You Didn't Know About Peanut Butter

 How do you make those big tenderloin sandwiches?

How do you make those big tenderloin sandwiches?

 How to Make a Panini

How to Make a Panini

 Try a New Vegetable: Romanesco Cauliflower

Try a New Vegetable: Romanesco Cauliflower

 Mastering the Art of Mac and Cheese

Mastering the Art of Mac and Cheese

 Why Pistachios Are Sold in Their Shells

Why Pistachios Are Sold in Their Shells

 5 Soups and Stews Any Guy Can Make

5 Soups and Stews Any Guy Can Make

 The Stew You Brew (and Eat) for Years: Perpetual Stew

The Stew You Brew (and Eat) for Years: Perpetual Stew

Learn More

Want a Perfect Cuppa Joe? Roast Your Own Coffee Beans
Want a Perfect Cuppa Joe? Roast Your Own Coffee Beans

Been searching the world for that perfect cup of coffee? Maybe learning the fine art and science of roasting your own coffee beans is the way to go.

By Muriel Vega

Nanaimo Bars Are Canada's Super Sweet No-bake Treat
Nanaimo Bars Are Canada's Super Sweet No-bake Treat

Canada has given the world many sweet inventions and treats, from baseball bats to poutine, but the Nanaimo bar may just be one of Canada's best-kept secrets.

By Jeremy Glass

It Wouldn't Be Tabasco Sauce Without the Red Stick
It Wouldn't Be Tabasco Sauce Without the Red Stick

Just three ingredients make up the iconic Tabasco hot sauce, and if you want to know when the pepper is ready for harvesting, be sure to check the red stick!

By Caroline Eubanks

Advertisement

Is Wagyu Really Better Beef?
Is Wagyu Really Better Beef?

Wagyu is among the most expensive types of beef in the world, but is it really better beef and, if so, why?

By Jeremy Glass

Tendergroin, Cowboy Caviar: Just What Are Rocky Mountain Oysters?
Tendergroin, Cowboy Caviar: Just What Are Rocky Mountain Oysters?

It's the meat that's launched a thousand jokes. But how did Rocky Mountain oysters get their name and what do they taste like?

By Nathan Chandler

Thin Mints and More: The Girl Scout Cookie Quiz
Thin Mints and More: The Girl Scout Cookie Quiz

Every year during 'Cookie Season,' you're likely to be approached by some very cute girls with some very business-like sensibilities, asking you to buy some very delicious cookies. How much do you know about the Girl Scout cookie tradition?

By Alia Hoyt

5 Smooth Things You Didn't Know About Peanut Butter
5 Smooth Things You Didn't Know About Peanut Butter

Why was a peanut butter sandwich originally a high-class meal? Do Americans prefer crunchy or smooth? Find out these and other tasty peanut butter facts.

By Kathryn Whitbourne

Advertisement

How Cakes Work
How Cakes Work

Whether it's a sheet cake from the grocery store or an elaborate chocolate gateau, cakes are the go-to treat when there's a celebration going on. But how did that start — and what's the chemistry behind your favorite creation?

By Alia Hoyt

How Ketchup Works
How Ketchup Works

Ketchup is one of the most popular condiments in the U.S. and the world. But as people begin to prefer spicier sauces, what's the future of ketchup?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Why Pistachios Are Sold in Their Shells
Why Pistachios Are Sold in Their Shells

Walnuts, cashews, almonds and other nuts usually are sold removed from their shell, but not pistachios — that's due to an event that happens during the growing process.

By Patrick J. Kiger

5 Things You Didn't Know About Cocktails and Bartending
5 Things You Didn't Know About Cocktails and Bartending

Whether you're into craft cocktails, or just like Jack and Coke, you're sure to be stimulated by our list of facts.

By Kathryn Whitbourne

Advertisement

Ridiculous History: The Civil War's Worst Cup of Coffee
Ridiculous History: The Civil War's Worst Cup of Coffee

The American Civil War was a time of horror, loss and division. Plus many soldiers had to endure a vile, evaporated coffee sludge known as "The Essence of Coffee."

By Robert Lamb

Pasta's Not Fattening — Really
Pasta's Not Fattening — Really

A new study says eating pasta may help you lose weight. We were skeptical too — until we looked at the evidence.

By Kathryn Whitbourne

That Slice of Cake Pictured on the Box? It's 762 Calories, Not 247
That Slice of Cake Pictured on the Box? It's 762 Calories, Not 247

A study showed that people are heavily influenced by the picture on the cake mix box when it came to guessing serving size and calories.

By Kathryn Whitbourne

Egg in Your Coffee? Some Say It’s the Best Way
Egg in Your Coffee? Some Say It’s the Best Way

Egg in your coffee? It may sound odd, but it’s part of an old but enduring method of brewing that devotees say yields a better cup of joe.

By Maria Trimarchi

Advertisement

No Milk, No Espresso, All Science: Frothing Up a Dairy-Free Latte
No Milk, No Espresso, All Science: Frothing Up a Dairy-Free Latte

What happens when you substitute a blender and a molecular gastronomy ingredient for dairy and steam?

By Sarah Gleim

How do you make those big tenderloin sandwiches?
How do you make those big tenderloin sandwiches?

Whether piled high on a banquet table or highlighted in an entire episode of Alton Brown’s Food Network show Good Eats, the tenderloin is a versatile cut of meat that creates a variety of moist, delicious sandwiches.

What was the world's biggest sandwich?
What was the world's biggest sandwich?

When it comes to sandwiches, which is more important: quality or quantity? While most of us might argue the former, humankind’s quest to continually set the record for the world’s largest sandwich is no small feat. It seems people have been doing this for years now without an end in sight. Let’s look at some recent—and competing, in many instances—records, shall we?

The History of the Hero Sandwich
The History of the Hero Sandwich

Whether you call it a hoagie, a grinder, or a sub, one thing remains: the hero is about as American as a sandwich can get. And while the nomenclature might vary by region, the history of the hero is pretty straight and narrow, much like, well, the sandwich itself.

Advertisement

How to Make a Panini
How to Make a Panini

So how do you actually go about making one of these culturally cool creations at home? Keep in mind the panini isn’t just some average sandwich to be hastily slapped together. You’ll need an acumen of ingredients, a bit of creativity, and patience.

The Strangest Sandwiches in the World
The Strangest Sandwiches in the World

What's the strangest sandwich you ever ate? Learn about the strangest sandwiches in world in this article.

Sandwiches Made by Famous Chefs and Restaurateurs
Sandwiches Made by Famous Chefs and Restaurateurs

Can you imagine have your sandwich be made by a famous chef or restaurateur? Check out what famous chef or restaurateur made which sandwich in this article.

The History of the Grilled Cheese Sandwich
The History of the Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Where did that melty combination of toasted cheese and bread come from?

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Advertisement

The History of the Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich
The History of the Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich

Where does the peanut butter and jelly sandwich actually come from? And what makes the trio of ingredients we’ve accepted as totally mundane so utterly divine when layered together?

The History of the Sandwich
The History of the Sandwich

Hard as it might to look past one's own personal history with the sandwich—say, the paper-bag-lunch sandwich Mom always made or day-after-Thanksgiving turkey sandwiches we always scarfed down with Dad—the evolution of that humble food begins long before the modern era.