Want a Perfect Cuppa Joe? Roast Your Own Coffee Beans
5 Things You Didn't Know About Cocktails and Bartending
Ridiculous History: The Civil War's Worst Cup of Coffee
It Wouldn't Be Tabasco Sauce Without the Red Stick
How Ketchup Works
Nanaimo Bars Are Canada's Super Sweet No-bake Treat
Thin Mints and More: The Girl Scout Cookie Quiz
How Cakes Work
Is Wagyu Really Better Beef?
Tendergroin, Cowboy Caviar: Just What Are Rocky Mountain Oysters?
Pasta's Not Fattening — Really
5 Smooth Things You Didn't Know About Peanut Butter
How do you make those big tenderloin sandwiches?
How to Make a Panini
Try a New Vegetable: Romanesco Cauliflower
Mastering the Art of Mac and Cheese
Why Pistachios Are Sold in Their Shells
5 Soups and Stews Any Guy Can Make
The Stew You Brew (and Eat) for Years: Perpetual Stew
Learn More
Been searching the world for that perfect cup of coffee? Maybe learning the fine art and science of roasting your own coffee beans is the way to go.
By Muriel Vega
Canada has given the world many sweet inventions and treats, from baseball bats to poutine, but the Nanaimo bar may just be one of Canada's best-kept secrets.
By Jeremy Glass
Just three ingredients make up the iconic Tabasco hot sauce, and if you want to know when the pepper is ready for harvesting, be sure to check the red stick!
Wagyu is among the most expensive types of beef in the world, but is it really better beef and, if so, why?
By Jeremy Glass
It's the meat that's launched a thousand jokes. But how did Rocky Mountain oysters get their name and what do they taste like?
Every year during 'Cookie Season,' you're likely to be approached by some very cute girls with some very business-like sensibilities, asking you to buy some very delicious cookies. How much do you know about the Girl Scout cookie tradition?
By Alia Hoyt
Why was a peanut butter sandwich originally a high-class meal? Do Americans prefer crunchy or smooth? Find out these and other tasty peanut butter facts.
Whether it's a sheet cake from the grocery store or an elaborate chocolate gateau, cakes are the go-to treat when there's a celebration going on. But how did that start — and what's the chemistry behind your favorite creation?
By Alia Hoyt
Ketchup is one of the most popular condiments in the U.S. and the world. But as people begin to prefer spicier sauces, what's the future of ketchup?
Walnuts, cashews, almonds and other nuts usually are sold removed from their shell, but not pistachios — that's due to an event that happens during the growing process.
Whether you're into craft cocktails, or just like Jack and Coke, you're sure to be stimulated by our list of facts.
The American Civil War was a time of horror, loss and division. Plus many soldiers had to endure a vile, evaporated coffee sludge known as "The Essence of Coffee."
By Robert Lamb
A new study says eating pasta may help you lose weight. We were skeptical too — until we looked at the evidence.
A study showed that people are heavily influenced by the picture on the cake mix box when it came to guessing serving size and calories.
Egg in your coffee? It may sound odd, but it’s part of an old but enduring method of brewing that devotees say yields a better cup of joe.
What happens when you substitute a blender and a molecular gastronomy ingredient for dairy and steam?
By Sarah Gleim
Whether piled high on a banquet table or highlighted in an entire episode of Alton Brown’s Food Network show Good Eats, the tenderloin is a versatile cut of meat that creates a variety of moist, delicious sandwiches.
When it comes to sandwiches, which is more important: quality or quantity? While most of us might argue the former, humankind’s quest to continually set the record for the world’s largest sandwich is no small feat. It seems people have been doing this for years now without an end in sight. Let’s look at some recent—and competing, in many instances—records, shall we?
Whether you call it a hoagie, a grinder, or a sub, one thing remains: the hero is about as American as a sandwich can get. And while the nomenclature might vary by region, the history of the hero is pretty straight and narrow, much like, well, the sandwich itself.
So how do you actually go about making one of these culturally cool creations at home? Keep in mind the panini isn’t just some average sandwich to be hastily slapped together. You’ll need an acumen of ingredients, a bit of creativity, and patience.
What's the strangest sandwich you ever ate? Learn about the strangest sandwiches in world in this article.
Can you imagine have your sandwich be made by a famous chef or restaurateur? Check out what famous chef or restaurateur made which sandwich in this article.
Where did that melty combination of toasted cheese and bread come from?
Where does the peanut butter and jelly sandwich actually come from? And what makes the trio of ingredients we’ve accepted as totally mundane so utterly divine when layered together?
Hard as it might to look past one's own personal history with the sandwich—say, the paper-bag-lunch sandwich Mom always made or day-after-Thanksgiving turkey sandwiches we always scarfed down with Dad—the evolution of that humble food begins long before the modern era.