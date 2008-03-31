Main Dish Recipes Channel

In Western Culture Main Dishes generally feature one or more meats cooked to perfection. There are many ways to cook a main dishes, including grill, bake, broil, smoke, marinate or even lightly sautee.

Is Wagyu Really Better Beef?

 Tendergroin, Cowboy Caviar: Just What Are Rocky Mountain Oysters?

 How to Slow Cook Pork Ribs In the Oven

 How long do you cook shrimp on the grill?

 How do you grill lobster tails?

 Pasta's Not Fattening — Really

 Favorite Pizza Toppings in 10 Countries

 12 Facts About Pizza

Wagyu is among the most expensive types of beef in the world, but is it really better beef and, if so, why?

By Jeremy Glass

It's the meat that's launched a thousand jokes. But how did Rocky Mountain oysters get their name and what do they taste like?

By Nathan Chandler

A new study says eating pasta may help you lose weight. We were skeptical too — until we looked at the evidence.

By Kathryn Whitbourne

Have Tapas for Dinner! 5 Delicious Tapas Recipes
Have Tapas for Dinner! 5 Delicious Tapas Recipes

Tapas have come to mean almost any type of appetizer or finger food, but that doesn't mean they aren't hearty enough to be a full meal. Here are five Spanish tapas recipes that will have everyone saying delicioso at dinnertime.

By Alison Cooper

10 Essentials for Quick Casseroles
10 Essentials for Quick Casseroles

Casseroles are delicious and relatively easy to make. But they're not always quick. So what do you need to punch out a tasty dish that'll feed your family but won't force you to stay in the kitchen cooking all night?

By Ellen Stockstill

10 Things You Can Make With a Can of Black Beans
10 Things You Can Make With a Can of Black Beans

Black beans are a versatile, tasty ingredient in soups, salads, chili and even brownies! Here are 10 things you can make with a can of black beans.

By Natalie Kilgore

5 Easy Finger Food Dinners
5 Easy Finger Food Dinners

Finger foods are perfect mealtime options for the days when a fork and knife seem like way too much trouble. Learn more about five of our favorite easy, family-friendly finger food options!

By Alia Hoyt

10 5-minute Dinner Ideas
10 5-minute Dinner Ideas

Between work, school, homework and household chores, sometimes it's a wonder that our families get fed at all. But these 10 dinners are nutritious and delicious without being a major time suck.

By Emilie Sennebogen

5 Essentials for Quick Salads for Dinner
5 Essentials for Quick Salads for Dinner

The world is your oyster when it comes to salads. You can use almost anything you want, and it's ready in minutes. These five essentials will make your prep time a snap.

By Sara Elliott

5 Ideas for a Quick and Light Dinner
5 Ideas for a Quick and Light Dinner

On weekday nights, most of us just want an easy crowd-pleasing dinner. So before you order a pizza or make your thousandth box of mac and cheese, check out these five ideas for quick and light meals.

By Alison Cooper

Freeze and Reheat: 10 Make-ahead Meals
Freeze and Reheat: 10 Make-ahead Meals

Frozen food can be an asset to anyone who doesn't have time to cook an entire meal. So why not freeze some dinners to reheat at a later date?

By Jill Jaracz

What's the quickest way to cook pork chops?
What's the quickest way to cook pork chops?

Long known and loved as "the other white meat," pork is every bit as versatile as chicken. Pork chops, in particular, are delicious, healthy and easy to prepare in any number of ways. So what's the fastest way to take them from fridge to plate?

By Alia Hoyt

How to Slow Cook Pork Ribs In the Oven
How to Slow Cook Pork Ribs In the Oven

You're wondering how to slow cook pork ribs in the oven. Read on and find out how to slow cook pork ribs in the oven.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How long do you cook shrimp on the grill?
How long do you cook shrimp on the grill?

Although grilling shrimp may appear to be intimidating, all you really need is a grilling basket. You can learn more about how to cook shrimp on the grill by reading this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How do you grill lobster tails?
How do you grill lobster tails?

Whenever you prepare shellfish on a grill, pay attention so that it doesn’t get overcooked. Learn more about how to grill lobster tails in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

10 Easy Low-sodium Recipes for Dinner
10 Easy Low-sodium Recipes for Dinner

Just because the packaging claims it's healthy doesn't mean the food is low in sodium. We've got 10 recipes to keep the salt at bay and your health in check.

By Stefani Newman & Emilie Sennebogen

10 Recipes Starring Your Steak Leftovers
10 Recipes Starring Your Steak Leftovers

Steak is a classic eyes-bigger-than-your-stomach food. Most people think they can finish the huge juicy goodness of a 24-ounce steak, but more often than not, they can't. What do you do with all of the leftover steak?

By Sara Elliott & Gallagher Flinn

10 Leftover Foods that Are Better the Second Day
10 Leftover Foods that Are Better the Second Day

Few people will dispute the fact that foods like French fries and pancakes are best eaten hot from the deep fryer or griddle, but some day-old foods actually taste better than fresh ones. Which ones made our list?

By Alia Hoyt & Danielle Fisher

5 Variations on Meatloaf
5 Variations on Meatloaf

What started out as a meal that thrifty mothers can make for their families has turned into a comfort food staple. But if you're tired of the same old meatloaf invading your kitchen, then it's time to spice it up.

By Emilie Sennebogen

How to Eat Steak on a Budget
How to Eat Steak on a Budget

You like steak, but you don't like paying for it. Fortunately, you can recreate steak house-quality meals at home for pennies on the dollar. All you need is a little planning and steak savvy.

By Josh Clark

Ultimate Guide to Black Angus Steak
Ultimate Guide to Black Angus Steak

Restaurants and grocery stores seem to think Black Angus Beef is the bee's knees. But most steak consumers have no idea why. What's all the hype about?

By Rosalind Jackson

Tips for Cooking Meat
Tips for Cooking Meat

Our tips for cooking meat include information on choosing and cooking game meats. Game meats can be a great alternative to the old standbys of beef, pork and chicken. Learn about cooking meat, types of sausages and carving roast meats.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine

Favorite Pizza Toppings in 10 Countries
Favorite Pizza Toppings in 10 Countries

Coconut on pizza may sound strange to you, but this topping is the tops in Costa Rica. See our list of favorite pizza toppings in 10 countries, including minced mutton, curry, and eel!

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

12 Facts About Pizza
12 Facts About Pizza

We've compiled a list of fun and interesting facts about an American food icon - pizza. Whatever style or variety - from thick, Chicago-style deep-dish stuffed with gobs of cheese to a thin-as-a-cracker crust topped with veggies - pizza invariably makes it to the top of "favorite foods" lists.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.