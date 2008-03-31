Main Dish Recipes Channel
In Western Culture Main Dishes generally feature one or more meats cooked to perfection. There are many ways to cook a main dishes, including grill, bake, broil, smoke, marinate or even lightly sautee.
Learn More
Wagyu is among the most expensive types of beef in the world, but is it really better beef and, if so, why?
By Jeremy Glass
It's the meat that's launched a thousand jokes. But how did Rocky Mountain oysters get their name and what do they taste like?
A new study says eating pasta may help you lose weight. We were skeptical too — until we looked at the evidence.
Advertisement
Tapas have come to mean almost any type of appetizer or finger food, but that doesn't mean they aren't hearty enough to be a full meal. Here are five Spanish tapas recipes that will have everyone saying delicioso at dinnertime.
Casseroles are delicious and relatively easy to make. But they're not always quick. So what do you need to punch out a tasty dish that'll feed your family but won't force you to stay in the kitchen cooking all night?
Black beans are a versatile, tasty ingredient in soups, salads, chili and even brownies! Here are 10 things you can make with a can of black beans.
Finger foods are perfect mealtime options for the days when a fork and knife seem like way too much trouble. Learn more about five of our favorite easy, family-friendly finger food options!
By Alia Hoyt
Advertisement
Between work, school, homework and household chores, sometimes it's a wonder that our families get fed at all. But these 10 dinners are nutritious and delicious without being a major time suck.
The world is your oyster when it comes to salads. You can use almost anything you want, and it's ready in minutes. These five essentials will make your prep time a snap.
By Sara Elliott
On weekday nights, most of us just want an easy crowd-pleasing dinner. So before you order a pizza or make your thousandth box of mac and cheese, check out these five ideas for quick and light meals.
Frozen food can be an asset to anyone who doesn't have time to cook an entire meal. So why not freeze some dinners to reheat at a later date?
By Jill Jaracz
Advertisement
Long known and loved as "the other white meat," pork is every bit as versatile as chicken. Pork chops, in particular, are delicious, healthy and easy to prepare in any number of ways. So what's the fastest way to take them from fridge to plate?
By Alia Hoyt
You're wondering how to slow cook pork ribs in the oven. Read on and find out how to slow cook pork ribs in the oven.
Although grilling shrimp may appear to be intimidating, all you really need is a grilling basket. You can learn more about how to cook shrimp on the grill by reading this article.
Whenever you prepare shellfish on a grill, pay attention so that it doesn’t get overcooked. Learn more about how to grill lobster tails in this article.
Advertisement
Just because the packaging claims it's healthy doesn't mean the food is low in sodium. We've got 10 recipes to keep the salt at bay and your health in check.
Steak is a classic eyes-bigger-than-your-stomach food. Most people think they can finish the huge juicy goodness of a 24-ounce steak, but more often than not, they can't. What do you do with all of the leftover steak?
Few people will dispute the fact that foods like French fries and pancakes are best eaten hot from the deep fryer or griddle, but some day-old foods actually taste better than fresh ones. Which ones made our list?
By Alia Hoyt & Danielle Fisher
What started out as a meal that thrifty mothers can make for their families has turned into a comfort food staple. But if you're tired of the same old meatloaf invading your kitchen, then it's time to spice it up.
Advertisement
You like steak, but you don't like paying for it. Fortunately, you can recreate steak house-quality meals at home for pennies on the dollar. All you need is a little planning and steak savvy.
By Josh Clark
Restaurants and grocery stores seem to think Black Angus Beef is the bee's knees. But most steak consumers have no idea why. What's all the hype about?
Our tips for cooking meat include information on choosing and cooking game meats. Game meats can be a great alternative to the old standbys of beef, pork and chicken. Learn about cooking meat, types of sausages and carving roast meats.
Coconut on pizza may sound strange to you, but this topping is the tops in Costa Rica. See our list of favorite pizza toppings in 10 countries, including minced mutton, curry, and eel!
Advertisement
We've compiled a list of fun and interesting facts about an American food icon - pizza. Whatever style or variety - from thick, Chicago-style deep-dish stuffed with gobs of cheese to a thin-as-a-cracker crust topped with veggies - pizza invariably makes it to the top of "favorite foods" lists.