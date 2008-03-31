Recipes Channel

Recipes provide you with the ingredients and the simple, step-by-step directions for making some of your favorite dishes, as well as some you have never tried before.

Want a Perfect Cuppa Joe? Roast Your Own Coffee Beans

Want a Perfect Cuppa Joe? Roast Your Own Coffee Beans

 Nanaimo Bars Are Canada's Super Sweet No-bake Treat

Nanaimo Bars Are Canada's Super Sweet No-bake Treat

 It Wouldn't Be Tabasco Sauce Without the Red Stick

It Wouldn't Be Tabasco Sauce Without the Red Stick

 How Escargot Evolved From Snail Snack to Treat for the Elite

How Escargot Evolved From Snail Snack to Treat for the Elite

 Capicola: The Italian Dried Meat Tony Soprano Called 'Gabagool'

Capicola: The Italian Dried Meat Tony Soprano Called 'Gabagool'

 Pork Smackdown: Pancetta vs. Prosciutto vs. Bacon

Pork Smackdown: Pancetta vs. Prosciutto vs. Bacon

 Dishing It Up: History of the Green Bean Casserole

Dishing It Up: History of the Green Bean Casserole

 How Turducken Became the Ultimate Thanksgiving Triple Play

How Turducken Became the Ultimate Thanksgiving Triple Play

 5 Ways to Use Fresh Cranberries

5 Ways to Use Fresh Cranberries

Learn More

Want a Perfect Cuppa Joe? Roast Your Own Coffee Beans
Want a Perfect Cuppa Joe? Roast Your Own Coffee Beans

Been searching the world for that perfect cup of coffee? Maybe learning the fine art and science of roasting your own coffee beans is the way to go.

By Muriel Vega

Nanaimo Bars Are Canada's Super Sweet No-bake Treat
Nanaimo Bars Are Canada's Super Sweet No-bake Treat

Canada has given the world many sweet inventions and treats, from baseball bats to poutine, but the Nanaimo bar may just be one of Canada's best-kept secrets.

By Jeremy Glass

It Wouldn't Be Tabasco Sauce Without the Red Stick
It Wouldn't Be Tabasco Sauce Without the Red Stick

Just three ingredients make up the iconic Tabasco hot sauce, and if you want to know when the pepper is ready for harvesting, be sure to check the red stick!

By Caroline Eubanks

Advertisement

How Escargot Evolved From Snail Snack to Treat for the Elite
How Escargot Evolved From Snail Snack to Treat for the Elite

Escargot is a delicacy of snails that's common in many European countries like France, Spain and Portugal. But what do snails even taste like and how are they prepared?

By Stephanie Vermillion

Capicola: The Italian Dried Meat Tony Soprano Called 'Gabagool'
Capicola: The Italian Dried Meat Tony Soprano Called 'Gabagool'

Capicola is an Italian cured meat that comes from a pig's shoulder. It's thinly sliced like prosciutto, but has its own distinct flavor.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Is Wagyu Really Better Beef?
Is Wagyu Really Better Beef?

Wagyu is among the most expensive types of beef in the world, but is it really better beef and, if so, why?

By Jeremy Glass

Dishing It Up: History of the Green Bean Casserole
Dishing It Up: History of the Green Bean Casserole

Green bean casserole is a staple at many Thanksgiving dinner tables. But who developed this recipe that has become such a holiday classic?

By Jeremy Glass

Advertisement

Pork Smackdown: Pancetta vs. Prosciutto vs. Bacon
Pork Smackdown: Pancetta vs. Prosciutto vs. Bacon

You could call pancetta Italian bacon, but it's so much more than that. Think of it as bacon maxed out. So how do you use it? And how does it differ from prosciutto?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Tendergroin, Cowboy Caviar: Just What Are Rocky Mountain Oysters?
Tendergroin, Cowboy Caviar: Just What Are Rocky Mountain Oysters?

It's the meat that's launched a thousand jokes. But how did Rocky Mountain oysters get their name and what do they taste like?

By Nathan Chandler

What Is Foie Gras, and Why Is It Being Banned?
What Is Foie Gras, and Why Is It Being Banned?

Cities around the world are banning foie gras, the French delicacy of fattened duck liver because the labor-intensive force-feeding process is considered unethical.

By Stephanie Vermillion

How Turducken Became the Ultimate Thanksgiving Triple Play
How Turducken Became the Ultimate Thanksgiving Triple Play

The turducken is the definitive bird-within-a-bird-within-a-bird (got that?) on the dinner table today. But who first created this mystery meat, and what does it taste like?

By Jeremy Glass

Advertisement

Thin Mints and More: The Girl Scout Cookie Quiz
Thin Mints and More: The Girl Scout Cookie Quiz

Every year during 'Cookie Season,' you're likely to be approached by some very cute girls with some very business-like sensibilities, asking you to buy some very delicious cookies. How much do you know about the Girl Scout cookie tradition?

By Alia Hoyt

5 Things You Didn't Know About Tacos
5 Things You Didn't Know About Tacos

Whether it's breakfast, lunch or dinner, there's a taco to suit the occasion. But how did this Mexican street food become so popular in the U.S.?

By Kathryn Whitbourne

5 Ways to Use Fresh Cranberries
5 Ways to Use Fresh Cranberries

Fresh cranberries are a sign that the holidays are in full swing. But what are some simple ways to utilize with this tiny tart fruit?

By Shaun Chavis

How to Deep Fry a Turkey
How to Deep Fry a Turkey

Deep frying a turkey can be risky business. But if you know how to do it right, you'll be rewarded with a succulent and juicy result you simply can't get from roasting.

By Shaun Chavis

Advertisement

The Light and Fluffy History of Southern Biscuits
The Light and Fluffy History of Southern Biscuits

And a simple biscuit recipe to go along with it.

By Shaun Chavis

5 Things You Didn't Know About Fried Chicken
5 Things You Didn't Know About Fried Chicken

How did this dish become so associated with the American South and yet so beloved all over the world?

By Kathryn Whitbourne

5 Smooth Things You Didn't Know About Peanut Butter
5 Smooth Things You Didn't Know About Peanut Butter

Why was a peanut butter sandwich originally a high-class meal? Do Americans prefer crunchy or smooth? Find out these and other tasty peanut butter facts.

By Kathryn Whitbourne

How Cakes Work
How Cakes Work

Whether it's a sheet cake from the grocery store or an elaborate chocolate gateau, cakes are the go-to treat when there's a celebration going on. But how did that start — and what's the chemistry behind your favorite creation?

By Alia Hoyt

Advertisement

How Ketchup Works
How Ketchup Works

Ketchup is one of the most popular condiments in the U.S. and the world. But as people begin to prefer spicier sauces, what's the future of ketchup?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Why Pistachios Are Sold in Their Shells
Why Pistachios Are Sold in Their Shells

Walnuts, cashews, almonds and other nuts usually are sold removed from their shell, but not pistachios — that's due to an event that happens during the growing process.

By Patrick J. Kiger

5 Things You Didn't Know About Cocktails and Bartending
5 Things You Didn't Know About Cocktails and Bartending

Whether you're into craft cocktails, or just like Jack and Coke, you're sure to be stimulated by our list of facts.

By Kathryn Whitbourne

Why Is It So Hard to Give a Great Gift?
Why Is It So Hard to Give a Great Gift?

You've been warned: Five separate studies showed that people prefer to receive gifts they specifically requested rather than being surprised.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Advertisement

Ridiculous History: The Civil War's Worst Cup of Coffee
Ridiculous History: The Civil War's Worst Cup of Coffee

The American Civil War was a time of horror, loss and division. Plus many soldiers had to endure a vile, evaporated coffee sludge known as "The Essence of Coffee."

By Robert Lamb

Pasta's Not Fattening — Really
Pasta's Not Fattening — Really

A new study says eating pasta may help you lose weight. We were skeptical too — until we looked at the evidence.

By Kathryn Whitbourne