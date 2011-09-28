10 Most Labor-Intensive Desserts

" " Buddy Valastro and his "Cake Boss" team worked on this yellow Camaro/Transfomers cake for four days. TLC

Forget quick, simple and easy-to-master dessert recipes -- sometimes what you need is a serious baking ordeal. For the 2011 New York Auto Show, Buddy Valastro of "Cake Boss" created a cake that was a combo of a yellow Camaro and "Transformers" star, Bumblebee. Calling it the hardest cake he'd ever made, Valastro and his team spent four days (including one all-nighter) constructing the 1,500-pound (680-kilogram)confection, which boasted of moving wings, lights and pyrotechnics. The result surprised and delighted auto show attendees.

These days we're all looking for fast recipes that take less time to make than they do to eat. But some of the best, most elaborate and delicious recipes are the ones that take a little bit (or a lot) of extra work to make. You might not whip up these labor-intensive treats on an average Wednesday night, but if you're willing to put in the time and effort (and we do mean time and effort), your stomach will be happily rewarded.

So what makes a dessert labor-intensive? The dishes featured here are either time-consuming to make, require a ridiculous number of steps, involve overly complicated procedures or include temperamental ingredients -- and sometimes all of these things at once. If it's likely to elicit an exasperated cry from a frustrated baker, then it might just be on this list.