5 Delicious 300-calorie Desserts

" " Replacing sugar or corn syrup with fruit is a great way to save calories. See more pictures of enlightened desserts. ©iStockphoto.com/dhughes9

Dessert. It's the best part of the meal, isn't it? Your mouth waters in anticipation. Will it be chocolate cake, silky smooth ice cream or decadent pastries? Careful, though -- the urge to satisfy a sweet tooth can also lead to an expanding waistline.

It's easier than you think to keep a dessert in the 300-calorie (or lower) range. If it's sugar you're after, look for recipes using fruit as a main ingredient. Fruit contains a lot of natural sugar. Avoid desserts with a ton of added sugar -- like white sugar or high-fructose corn syrup. Another way to cut calories is by watching portion size. Small portions equal a small calorie count. Also, if your recipe calls for butter or whole milk, experiment with reduced fat milk and margarine to cut even more calories.

Keep reading to discover five of our favorite 300-calories-or-less desserts.