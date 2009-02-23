10 Most Popular Desserts in America

" " Americans may not have created some of the most popular desserts out there, but they've become known for putting their spin on several of the classics. Annie Japaud/Getty Images

Who doesn't crave a wonderful, decadent dessert, especially after dinner? The name itself comes from the French word "desservir," which in English means "to clear away," in this case, the food from dinner table. And depending on where you are in the world that could mean a variety of after-dinner sweet treats. In China, it might contain sweet red beans or dates. In Mexico, flan could be on the menu.

In the United States, the sweeter the dessert, the better. In fact, Americans might not have created some of the most popular desserts out there, but they've become known for putting their spin on several of the classics. Case in point: Apple pie wasn't created in the U.S. but it's as American as, well, apple pie. So what other desserts are among Americans' favorites? Join us as we count down the 10 most popular desserts the United States has to offer.