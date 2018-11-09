The Humble History of Pumpkin Pie

As for the filling: In Medieval Europe, there was no pumpkin. Instead, Europeans made pies with gourd fillings, favoring varieties that originated in Africa. Thanks to the Columbian Exchange — the exchange of plants, food, animals, microbes, people and culture brought about by the European visits to the North and Central America — Europeans got their first taste of pumpkins. While it took years for them to warm up to some foods from North, Central and South America (things like potatoes and tomatoes were considered poisonous), they took to pumpkins quickly because they were similar to the gourds, with better flavor.

"Pumpkin pie as we know it is fundamentally medieval," Albala says. "Pumpkin spice is a classic medieval combination."

And the spice combination that we today associate with autumn, comfort and longer lines at coffee shops? In the Middle Ages, it wasn't just used for squash pies. A similar spice combination was used in everything during that time period. Not only did it taste good, those same spices were also considered a status symbol that wealthy people used to flaunt their riches. Sugar was rare, too. If you could offer guests a feast featuring spices, sugar and vegetables from the New World, you were rolling.

"You find the cinnamon, clove, ginger, nutmeg combo everywhere up into the 16th century," Albala says. "By then they were often combined with sugar, too. There are standard and 'poudre fort' combinations that are spicier with pepper, sometimes grains of paradise. But what we think of as pumpkin spice goes into most recipes, until French haute cuisine in the 17th century begins to banish them to the end of the meal, along with sweets."

Here's a very early recipe for pumpkin pie — then called "pumpion pie" — published in the British cookbook, The Accomplisht Cook, from 1685:

"Take a pound of pumpion and slice it, a handful of thyme, a little rosemary, and sweet marjoram stripped off the stalks, chop them small, then take cinnamon, nutmeg, pepper, and a few cloves all beaten, also ten eggs, and beat them, then mix and beat them all together, with as much sugar as you think fit, then fry them like a froise, after it is fried, let it stand till it is cold, then fill your pie with this manner. Take sliced apples sliced thin round ways, and lay a layer of the froise, and a layer of apples with currants betwixt the layers. While your pie is sitted, put in a good deal of sweet butter before your close it. When the pie is baked, take six yolks of eggs, some white-wine or verjuyce, and make a caudle of this, but not too thick, but cut up the lid, put it in, and stir them well together whilst the eggs and pumpion be not perceived, and so serve it up."

" " Baking pumpkin pie during the Thanksgiving holiday has become almost as traditional as the holiday itself. GMVozd/Getty Images