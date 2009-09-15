10 Ways to Use Canned Pumpkin (Besides in a Pie)

" " Pumpkin soup is just one great idea for using the canned stuff. We've got nine others for you. See more pumpkin pictures. ©iStockphoto.com/Funwithfood

Is any food more comforting than pumpkin pie warm from the oven? Pumpkin pie is so much a part of our American heritage that other uses for pumpkin tend to get overlooked. But don't ignore this gourd! It's high in fiber and packed with vitamins A and C, riboflavin, potassium, copper and manganese. It's also low in saturated fat, cholesterol and sodium. Canned pumpkin is a wonderful addition to smoothies, pasta dishes, soups and cakes. It's incredibly versatile, a perfect match for cinnamon and nutmeg in dessert recipes and for sage and thyme in savory dishes. It also makes a great parfait when layered with honey, almonds or walnuts and yogurt.

Pumpkins are easy to grow and a cinch to roast and mash if you're into home gardening and canning. Plus, they have a long shelf life, so they'll keep for a while after harvest time if you're not ready to preserve them. As you salivate over these 10 delicious ideas for using canned pumpkin, you may find yourself stocking up on the store-bought version or searching for a space in your yard to grow your own.