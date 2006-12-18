How to Plant and Store Garlic

Garlic Family Tree

Here are the vital stastics you'll need to know about the various types of garlic.

Family: Liliaceae

The lily family contains more than 4,000 species, including common garden flowers such as daylilies and trillium. Some botanists now classify Alliums into their own family, Aliaceae.

Genus: Allium (includes garlic, onions, leeks, scallions, chives, and shallots)

Species: Allium sativum (cultivated garlic)

Varieties: hardneck and softneck

Subvarieties:

Hardneck

rocambole

porcelain

purple stripe

marbled purple stripe

glazed purple stripe

Softneck