How to Plant and Store Garlic

Garlic adds the spice of life to foods in countries all around the world. Along with ginger and onions, garlic flavors many of the foods of Southeast Asia. Teamed with tahini, it makes Middle-Eastern foods dining delights. Combined with chili peppers, garlic adds spark to Latin cuisine.

Garlic is a low-maintenance, high-flavor herb that is very versatile. Bring garlic's robust flavor and health benefits to your own kitchen by adding it to your favorite foods. Now that you've seen how easy it is to grow and store your own garlic, there's no excuse to not at add this healthful food to your diet.

Advertisement

For more information about the subjects covered on this page, try the links below:

Gayle Povis Alleman is a registered dietitian with a bachelor's degree in traditional nutrition from Western Washington University and a master's degree in alternative nutrition from Bastyr University. This varied background allows her to bring together the best of both approaches to offer research-based, holistic information about wholesome foods, nutrition, and health. As a writer, educator, and speaker, she encourages people to achieve optimum health through food, nutrients, and physical activity.

The Flavor of Force Whether you rule garlic with a gentle or firm hand determines the amount and type of flavor you get. Here are some taste tips: Gently peel and use cloves whole to impart just a hint of garlic flavor.

Slice cloves lengthwise for mild flavor or for those long-cooking dishes.

Mince cloves for medium flavor or for your quick-cooking dishes. Firmly push cloves through a garlic press for the strongest flavor. If you don't have a garlic press, put your knife to work and finely chop the garlic. Remember, the smaller the pieces, the more pungent the flavor. Sprinkle the chopped garlic with a bit of salt, because salt pulls out liquid from the chopped garlic. Then firmly rub the salted chopped garlic with the side of your knife blade, further crushing it. Read More

Plant Garlic FAQ How deep do you plant garlic? Bury the cloves in the loose, fertile soil so the tips are about 2 inches beneath the surface of the soil and the cloves are 4 to 6 inches apart. How long does it take to grow garlic? It's time to harvest your garlic when the green tops dry out and turn yellow-brown. This is typically about three to four months into the growing season -- late summer or early fall. Can you plant garlic from the grocery store? You can try planting the garlic you buy from your local grocery store, but some grocery store garlic is treated with a sprout inhibitor that disrupts the natural growing cycle. Why do you have to plant garlic in the fall? Planting in the fall lengthens the growing time so bulbs get a jump start on spring and can grow larger. Do I peel garlic before planting? To plant garlic, gently remove the outer skin from the entire bulb and separate the individual cloves, taking care not to damage them. Leave in place the thin papery skin that covers each clove.

Originally Published: Dec 18, 2006