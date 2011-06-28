Brown sugar is a very popular ingredient, which is used in many homemade cakes, cookies, candies and desserts. Brown sugar is nothing more than white sugar and molasses. Sugar manufacturers make two types of brown sugar, light brown sugar and dark brown sugar. The difference in color and flavor between the various types of sugar is determined by the amount of molasses that are added to the sugar. The more molasses are added, the stickier the crystals, the darker the color and the stronger the flavor. Light brown sugar contains 3.5 percent molasses and dark brown sugar contains 6.5 percent molasses. There are two methods that manufacturers use to make brown sugar.

One way is to boil sugar cane until brown crystals form, while the other way is to blend molasses syrup with white sugar crystals [source: Canadian Sugar]. Brown sugar comes in two forms, granulated or liquid. You can substitute brown sugar for white sugar. Simply use an equal amount of brown sugar as you would white sugar. The only difference is the molasses' taste [source: Domino Sugar]. But what about a substitute for brown sugar? Read on to learn how to make a substitute for brown sugar.

To make dark brown sugar, mix 1 cup of white sugar with ¼ cup of molasses, making sure to mix well.

To make light brown sugar, add 1½ tablespoons of molasses to 1 cup of sugar. Be sure to mix well [source: Martha Stewart ].

You can get creative when working with brown sugar. For example, you can make light brown sugar out of dark brown sugar by simply mixing some white sugar into your dark brown sugar. Keep adding white sugar until you're happy with the color.

