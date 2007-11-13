Salt Questions

Q. Why do so many desserts, such as cookies and cakes, call for salt? Is it necessary?

A. It may be hard to imagine, but salt was a prized commodity throughout the world for much of history. It was the primary method for preserving food in the days before refrigeration, and it also was used in religious ceremonies.

In fact, salt was so valued it formed part of a Roman soldier's wages; it's the root of the word "salary." As late as about 60 years ago, Gandhi's march to the sea to harvest salt in defiance of British law was a major turning point in India's quest for independence from Great Britain. So salt has as lofty and important a place in history as it does in culinary practice.

In cooking, we usually think of salt as a flavoring on its own. But salt is important for other reasons as well: In yeast breads, salt controls yeast growth so that the dough doesn't rise too fast or too much.

Salt also reacts chemically with water and foods to bring about specific results. In making mayonnaise, for example, salt will keep the egg yolks clear and help them thicken. A little salt added to grains will keep them from absorbing a lot of the cooking water so that they retain their shape.

Salt enhances and intensifies food's other flavors, even in sweets such as candy, cookies, and cakes. In desserts, for example, a little salt tones down the sweetness, keeps it from seeming cloying, and enriches the overall flavor.