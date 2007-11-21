What's the Difference Between Sherbet and Sorbet?

" " Strawberry vanilla sherbet is an easy, delicious way to enjoy seasonal strawberries. Sherbet, unlike sorbet, includes cream or milk, and has a consistency closer to ice cream. Portland Press Herald/Getty Images

When summer arrives, it's natural for our thoughts to turn to chilly treats. But what if you don't want to add back on all those pounds you worked all winter to get rid of? The good news is that you can avoid calorie-laden ice cream and go for lighter options like sherbet and sorbet instead.

Both sherbet (pronounced shur-bit unless you're from New Jersey, and then it's shur-bert) and sorbet are fruit-based but what's the difference between the two?

Sorbet is mainly just fruit puree, sugar, water and sometimes additional flavoring to help boost subtle fruit flavors. Although it's churned like ice cream, the lack of dairy gives it an icy-rough texture. Vegans can enjoy dairy-free sorbet, but will need to avoid traditional sherbet.

On the other spoon, ahem, hand, milk or cream is added to sherbet's fruit foundation, making it smoother and creamier than sorbet and closer to ice cream in consistency. Some manufacturers even add egg white or gelatin as additional binder to ensure a finer texture.