Knowing what flavors best complement red and white wines — whether they're made with green or yellow grapes — will help you make the most of your happy hour. Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images

If you've ever stood in front of a wine shelf overwhelmed by options, you're not alone. Understanding the types of wine can make picking the right bottle feel less like a guessing game and more like an informed choice.

From light and crisp to bold and complex, wine offers a spectrum of styles suited for any palate or occasion. Here are 10 popular types of wine every wine lover should know.