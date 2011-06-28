Wine Facts

From how to distinguish wine notes to how to choose organic wine, wine facts will give you the down-low on all things vino.

What's the Difference Between Champagne and Sparkling Wine?
What's the Difference Between Champagne and Sparkling Wine?

Call it bubbly or bubbles, but don't call what's in your glass Champagne unless it truly is. How do you know? It depends on where and how it's made.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

What's the Difference Between Port and Sherry?
What's the Difference Between Port and Sherry?

Sherry and port are both fortified wines. But their similarities end there.

By Muriel Vega

Why Does Your Wine Bottle Have a Dent in the Bottom?
Why Does Your Wine Bottle Have a Dent in the Bottom?

There are a lot of theories about why wine bottles have dents (or punts) on the bottoms. Do they still serve a purpose?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

Manischewitz: The Great History of the Not-so-great Wine
Manischewitz: The Great History of the Not-so-great Wine

This syrupy sweet wine is synonymous with Passover and other Jewish holidays. So why is it popular with so many people outside the Jewish community as well?

By Jeremy Glass

How to Buy a Good Bottle of Prosecco
How to Buy a Good Bottle of Prosecco

You might think prosecco and Champagne are the same because they both have bubbles, but you'd be wrong. So what's makes a quality prosecco?

By Stephanie Vermillion

Diamonds Are a Wine's Best Friend
Diamonds Are a Wine's Best Friend

If you've ever had sediment — or crystals — in the bottom of your wine glass or on a cork, you've had wine diamonds. Are they a sign of a bad bottle?

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

The Right Glass Could Make Your Wine Taste Better
The Right Glass Could Make Your Wine Taste Better

How much does the shape of your wineglass really affect the taste of your favorite pinot noir? Probably more than you realize.

By Stephanie Vermillion

Get Over It! Boxed Wine Is Better Than Bottled
Get Over It! Boxed Wine Is Better Than Bottled

Boxed wines have a stigma, and we're here to tell you there's just no need for it. They taste as good, last way longer and are more eco-friendly than bottled.

By Stephanie Vermillion

Tiny Traces of Fukushima Found in Limited California Wines
Tiny Traces of Fukushima Found in Limited California Wines

Chernobyl affected European wines. Fukushima seems to have affected at least a small slice of California wines. The question is how much?

By Patrick J. Kiger

Wine Glasses Have Doubled in Size Since the '90s
Wine Glasses Have Doubled in Size Since the '90s

One glass of wine might not be a big deal, until you consider how much glass sizes have increased.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Champagne Science: There's a Lot Going on in That Bottle of Bubbly
Champagne Science: There's a Lot Going on in That Bottle of Bubbly

Champagne may seem simple — bubbly, boozy, bold — but there's a complicated path from vine to glass, as our new FoodStuff podcast explains.

By Laurie L. Dove

Climate Change Is Affecting French Wines — For Good and Bad
Climate Change Is Affecting French Wines — For Good and Bad

Might we one day see a Burgundy region sans pinot noir or a Bordeaux without cabernets? A new study shows how global warming temperatures affect grape harvests.

By Sarah Gleim

Does expensive wine taste better than cheap wine?
Does expensive wine taste better than cheap wine?

As the old saying goes, appearances can be deceiving. Most of us use price, the label on the bottle and vintage to prejudge a wine's quality. But do expensive wines actually taste better, or is it all just sour grapes?

By Laurie L. Dove

How did people discover wine?
How did people discover wine?

Wine lovers are sometimes called snobby, in part because they seem to speak a language of their own. Yet, their beloved beverage likely had some humble beginnings.

By Laurie L. Dove

Is red wine really good for you?
Is red wine really good for you?

Red wine aficionados happily drank up the news that their favorite libation was actually good for them. But how have those oft-touted studies held up?

By Laurie L. Dove

Buying Wine Online
Buying Wine Online

No time to visit a wine shop? Why not buy online from the large number of merchants that now have a Web site? Learn about buying wine online.

Wine Storage
Wine Storage

No cellar in your fifth-floor apartment? Don't worry. Every home has a place where wine can be stored. Learn about wine storage here.

What Wines to Store
What Wines to Store

If the last glass of wine from a bottle tastes better than the first, then chances are it will improve with age. Learn what wines should be stored here.

Buying Wine
Buying Wine

If you live next door to a winery, great. If you don't, where's the best place to grab a bottle? Learn the best place to buy wine here.

Pairing Food and Wine
Pairing Food and Wine

As in any good partnership, food and wine should complement each other, rather than be at war. Learn how to pair food with wine here.

Pairing Wine with Savory Food
Pairing Wine with Savory Food

When pairing food and wine it is necessary to consider the seasonings in the dish and how it was cooked. Learn how to pair wines with savory foods here.

Pairing Wine with Sweet Food
Pairing Wine with Sweet Food

Some sweet wines need not be paired with food at all because they are almost a dessert in themselves. Learn how to pair wine with sweet food.

Cabernet Franc Grapes
Cabernet Franc Grapes

Cabernet Franc is usually content to play second fiddle to other grape varieties. Learn about Cabernet Franc grapes.

Chardonnay Grapes
Chardonnay Grapes

Loved by both wine drinkers and winemakers, Chardonnay has few competitors for the title of world's finest white grape. Learn more about Chardonnay grapes.

Chenin Blanc Grapes
Chenin Blanc Grapes

Bad Chenin Blanc is truly dreadful. Great Chenin Blanc is truly sublime, and capable of lasting for years. Learn more about Chenin Blanc grapes here.