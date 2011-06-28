Wine Facts
From how to distinguish wine notes to how to choose organic wine, wine facts will give you the down-low on all things vino.
Call it bubbly or bubbles, but don't call what's in your glass Champagne unless it truly is. How do you know? It depends on where and how it's made.
Sherry and port are both fortified wines. But their similarities end there.
By Muriel Vega
There are a lot of theories about why wine bottles have dents (or punts) on the bottoms. Do they still serve a purpose?
This syrupy sweet wine is synonymous with Passover and other Jewish holidays. So why is it popular with so many people outside the Jewish community as well?
By Jeremy Glass
You might think prosecco and Champagne are the same because they both have bubbles, but you'd be wrong. So what's makes a quality prosecco?
If you've ever had sediment — or crystals — in the bottom of your wine glass or on a cork, you've had wine diamonds. Are they a sign of a bad bottle?
How much does the shape of your wineglass really affect the taste of your favorite pinot noir? Probably more than you realize.
Boxed wines have a stigma, and we're here to tell you there's just no need for it. They taste as good, last way longer and are more eco-friendly than bottled.
Chernobyl affected European wines. Fukushima seems to have affected at least a small slice of California wines. The question is how much?
One glass of wine might not be a big deal, until you consider how much glass sizes have increased.
Champagne may seem simple — bubbly, boozy, bold — but there's a complicated path from vine to glass, as our new FoodStuff podcast explains.
Might we one day see a Burgundy region sans pinot noir or a Bordeaux without cabernets? A new study shows how global warming temperatures affect grape harvests.
By Sarah Gleim
As the old saying goes, appearances can be deceiving. Most of us use price, the label on the bottle and vintage to prejudge a wine's quality. But do expensive wines actually taste better, or is it all just sour grapes?
Wine lovers are sometimes called snobby, in part because they seem to speak a language of their own. Yet, their beloved beverage likely had some humble beginnings.
Red wine aficionados happily drank up the news that their favorite libation was actually good for them. But how have those oft-touted studies held up?
No time to visit a wine shop? Why not buy online from the large number of merchants that now have a Web site? Learn about buying wine online.
No cellar in your fifth-floor apartment? Don't worry. Every home has a place where wine can be stored. Learn about wine storage here.
If the last glass of wine from a bottle tastes better than the first, then chances are it will improve with age. Learn what wines should be stored here.
If you live next door to a winery, great. If you don't, where's the best place to grab a bottle? Learn the best place to buy wine here.
As in any good partnership, food and wine should complement each other, rather than be at war. Learn how to pair food with wine here.
When pairing food and wine it is necessary to consider the seasonings in the dish and how it was cooked. Learn how to pair wines with savory foods here.
Some sweet wines need not be paired with food at all because they are almost a dessert in themselves. Learn how to pair wine with sweet food.
Cabernet Franc is usually content to play second fiddle to other grape varieties. Learn about Cabernet Franc grapes.
Loved by both wine drinkers and winemakers, Chardonnay has few competitors for the title of world's finest white grape. Learn more about Chardonnay grapes.
Bad Chenin Blanc is truly dreadful. Great Chenin Blanc is truly sublime, and capable of lasting for years. Learn more about Chenin Blanc grapes here.