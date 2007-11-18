What is a Sprig?

" " Sprigs add a wonderful flavor to cooked dishes, but you should remove the sprig after cooking. See more culinary herb pictures. Hagit M.

Q. Many recipes call for a "sprig" of an herb. What constitutes a sprig? And can I substitute the dried herb for the sprig?

A. A sprig is generally defined as a 2- to 4-inch piece of the herb plant. You can substitute about 1/2 teaspoon of dried herb for a sprig; however, be sure to read the recipe before you decide to substitute.

Culinary Herbs Image Gallery

Advertisement

Usually a sprig is suggested, rather than the dried herb, when the recipe requires that it be removed from the dish at some point.

The dried herb can't be removed, of course, so leaving it in the dish will give the final dish a stronger flavor. If that's all right with you, then by all means use the dried herb if you don't have the fresh sprigs on hand.

Advertisement

Originally Published: Nov 18, 2007