What is a Sprig?

By: the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine  |  Updated: Feb 19, 2021
Sprigs add a wonderful flavor to cooked dishes, but you should remove the sprig after cooking. See more culinary herb pictures.
Hagit M.

Q. Many recipes call for a "sprig" of an herb. What constitutes a sprig? And can I substitute the dried herb for the sprig?

A. A sprig is generally defined as a 2- to 4-inch piece of the herb plant. You can substitute about 1/2 teaspoon of dried herb for a sprig; however, be sure to read the recipe before you decide to substitute.

Usually a sprig is suggested, rather than the dried herb, when the recipe requires that it be removed from the dish at some point.

The dried herb can't be removed, of course, so leaving it in the dish will give the final dish a stronger flavor. If that's all right with you, then by all means use the dried herb if you don't have the fresh sprigs on hand.

Originally Published: Nov 18, 2007

Sprig FAQs

How much dried thyme is a sprig?
About a 1/2 teaspoon
How much is a sprig?
2 to 4 inches
What are parsley sprigs?
About half a teaspoon of dried parsley
Why does a recipe call for sprigs of thyme?
