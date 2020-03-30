The Right Glass Could Make Your Wine Taste Better

According to Ganna 'Ania' Fedorova, national beverage director for City Winery, an upscale wine bar with branches everywhere from New York City to Nashville, size is one of the most important features of a wineglass. "The majority of wine taste comes from these aromatic compounds," she says. "We smell the wine more than we taste it, and the wider the glass, the more aromatic compounds you can capture." In smaller bowls, it's tough for the wine's aromas to escape. This can slightly mute the overall taste.

While a large bowl releases a wine's aroma, the rim is often used for scent concentration. Take the traditional white wineglass used for styles like chardonnay. According to Wine Enthusiast, it's meant for young, fresh wines, as the slightly narrow rim concentrates the nose of highly aromatic white wines. For pinot noirs, the ultra-wide bowl and small, tight rim are built with ultimate aeration in mind. For thin Champagne flutes, it's all about keeping the bubbles flowing and fruit and yeast aromas focused, according to Wine Enthusiast.

Wineglass shapes vary, but stems typically stay the same across glass varieties. "When we look at the ratio of stem to bowl, the stem is usually the same length," Fedorova says. "You can hold the glass by the stem to not increase the temperature by holding the bowl [with your hand]."

This is essential, because each wine is (or at least should be) served at a precise temperature. With stemless wineglasses, heat from the drinker's hand could transfer and alter the temperature and, ultimately, the wine itself. "One consequence of stemless glassware is it may warm the wine a bit faster," Fedorova says. Wine Enthusiast says it's not a major issue with reds, which are typically served warmer, but it could be a "disaster" for whites.

" " Wine glasses come in several shapes and sizes that are designed for specific wines. YinYang/Getty Images