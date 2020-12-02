What Is Xanthan Gum, and Should You Stock It in Your Pantry?

Xanthan gum is a hydrocolloid (think long chain polymers like polysaccharides and proteins) that stabilizes and thickens foods so that they have the flavor and mouthfeel you'd expect. Since its discovery in the 1960s, xanthan gum has been an ingredient in a variety of foods and beverages including sauces, dairy products, baked goods, confections and low-fat spreads. As we mentioned, it helps suspend spices in salad dressings and even gives toothpaste that smooth and consistent texture.

It's also a key ingredient in gluten-free foods. People with celiac disease and gluten-sensitivity can experience painful stomach cramps and diarrhea if they eat baked goods or other foods that contain flour. Foods made without gluten rely on xanthan gum (and other ingredients) to thicken and bind moisture so that gluten-free breads and pastries can have the same texture and flexibility of foods containing gluten.

It's pretty useful in commercial kitchens as well as household ones, says Shawn Matijevich, chef instructor at the Culinary Institute of Virginia in Norfolk. "I talk about it with [my students]. It's something I've been using for a long time," he says. "It's a really cool way to manipulate texture especially with sauces and baked goods."

Xanthan gum absorbs water in foods that don't purée well, like bell pepper so that it can be puréed into a smooth sauce, Matijevich explains. "The xanthan gum actually gives it a really nice texture."