No Milk, No Espresso, All Science: Frothing Up a Dairy-Free Latte

" " Screenshot from ChefSteps video on making a latte with no milk! ChefSteps

If the only thing that gets you going in the morning is your latte, put the milk carton down. One ingredient straight out of molecular gastronomy could make your lattes dairy-free forever: xanthan gum.

What in the world is xanthan gum, and how can it possibly replace the dairy in your latte? Xanthan gum is a plant-based thickening and stabilizing agent named for the bacteria, Xanthomonas campestris. It's commonly used as an emulsifier, and creates creamy textures by forcing liquids that don't normally mix (like oil and water) together. It's also used frequently today in gluten-free baking, so is generally easy to find at most grocery stores.